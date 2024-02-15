World Ranking
Azerbaijan
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
113th
Current rank
73rd
Highest Rank
170th
Lowest Rank
116th
Average Rank
45
Biggest climb
31
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|113
|-
|-
2023
|114
|114
|124
2022
|121
|121
|129
2021
|120
|108
|120
2020
|109
|109
|114
2019
|114
|108
|114
2018
|107
|105
|127
2017
|117
|76
|117
2016
|90
|88
|138
2015
|117
|105
|139
