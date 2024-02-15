World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
111
1
Kenya
KenyaKEN
1181.92
112
Congo
CongoCGO
1179.8
113
1
Azerbaijan
AzerbaijanAZE
1174.22
114
2
Korea DPR
Korea DPRPRK
1168.12
115
8
Lebanon
LebanonLBN
1168.07
Highlights
113th
Current rank
73rd
Highest Rank
170th
Lowest Rank
116th
Average Rank
45
Biggest climb
31
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
113--
2023
114114124
2022
121121129
2021
120108120
2020
109109114
2019
114108114
2018
107105127
2017
11776117
2016
9088138
2015
117105139
