Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
23
2
Australia
AustraliaAUS
1554.82
24
2
Ukraine
UkraineUKR
1553.35
25
1
Austria
AustriaAUT
1546.1
26
Sweden
SwedenSWE
1531.13
27
Hungary
HungaryHUN
1525.13
Highlights
25th
Current rank
10th
Highest Rank
105th
Lowest Rank
48th
Average Rank
22
Biggest climb
20
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
25--
2023
242432
2022
343034
2021
312332
2020
232327
2019
262334
2018
222229
2017
292957
2016
311031
2015
101025
