World Ranking
Australia
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
23rd
Current rank
14th
Highest Rank
102nd
Lowest Rank
47th
Average Rank
40
Biggest climb
14
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|23
|-
|-
2023
|25
|25
|29
2022
|27
|27
|42
2021
|35
|32
|41
2020
|41
|41
|42
2019
|42
|41
|46
2018
|41
|32
|43
2017
|38
|38
|55
2016
|47
|40
|68
2015
|57
|57
|100
