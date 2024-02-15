World Ranking
Australia
Australia
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
21
2
Denmark
DenmarkDEN
1601.31
22
1
Korea Republic
Korea RepublicKOR
1566.21
23
2
Australia
AustraliaAUS
1554.82
24
2
Ukraine
UkraineUKR
1553.35
25
1
Austria
AustriaAUT
1546.1
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
23rd
Current rank
14th
Highest Rank
102nd
Lowest Rank
47th
Average Rank
40
Biggest climb
14
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
23--
2023
252529
2022
272742
2021
353241
2020
414142
2019
424146
2018
413243
2017
383855
2016
474068
2015
5757100
Football Australia's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Football Australia
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking