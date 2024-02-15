World Ranking
Antigua and Barbuda
15 February 2024
04 April 2024 (5 days)
140
1
Burundi
BurundiBDI
1085.83
141
Turkmenistan
TurkmenistanTKM
1078.25
142
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and BarbudaATG
1072.66
142
4
Indonesia
IndonesiaIDN
1072.66
144
1
Suriname
SurinameSUR
1071.85
142nd
Current rank
70th
Highest Rank
170th
Lowest Rank
131st
Average Rank
69
Biggest climb
36
Biggest fall
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
142--
2023
142132142
2022
131127132
2021
127126129
2020
126126126
2019
126123127
2018
126124140
2017
13990140
2016
938293
2015
8280107
