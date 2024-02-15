World Ranking
Antigua and Barbuda
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
140
1
|1085.83
141
|1078.25
142
|1072.66
142
4
|1072.66
144
1
|1071.85
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
142nd
Current rank
70th
Highest Rank
170th
Lowest Rank
131st
Average Rank
69
Biggest climb
36
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|142
|-
|-
2023
|142
|132
|142
2022
|131
|127
|132
2021
|127
|126
|129
2020
|126
|126
|126
2019
|126
|123
|127
2018
|126
|124
|140
2017
|139
|90
|140
2016
|93
|82
|93
2015
|82
|80
|107
