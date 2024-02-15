World Ranking
American Samoa
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
188th
Current rank
164th
Highest Rank
205th
Lowest Rank
196th
Average Rank
35
Biggest climb
20
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|188
|-
|-
2023
|188
|186
|188
2022
|188
|188
|190
2021
|190
|190
|192
2020
|192
|192
|192
2019
|192
|190
|194
2018
|190
|189
|194
2017
|194
|185
|194
2016
|191
|167
|191
2015
|167
|164
|203
Football Federation American Samoa's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?