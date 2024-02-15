World Ranking
American Samoa
American Samoa
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
186
Samoa
SamoaSAM
896.78
187
Macau
MacauMAC
896.62
188
American Samoa
American SamoaASA
890.97
189
Laos
LaosLAO
889.62
190
Mongolia
MongoliaMNG
889.16
Highlights
188th
Current rank
164th
Highest Rank
205th
Lowest Rank
196th
Average Rank
35
Biggest climb
20
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
188--
2023
188186188
2022
188188190
2021
190190192
2020
192192192
2019
192190194
2018
190189194
2017
194185194
2016
191167191
2015
167164203
