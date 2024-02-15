World Ranking
Aruba
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
191
|888.94
192
|882.76
193
|879.32
194
|870.63
195
|856.54
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
193rd
Current rank
112th
Highest Rank
205th
Lowest Rank
180th
Average Rank
35
Biggest climb
24
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|193
|-
|-
2023
|193
|192
|204
2022
|202
|200
|203
2021
|200
|200
|205
2020
|200
|200
|200
2019
|201
|187
|201
2018
|187
|180
|188
2017
|179
|160
|179
2016
|160
|113
|160
2015
|115
|112
|151
Aruban Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?