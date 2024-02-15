World Ranking
Aruba
Aruba
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
191
São Tomé and Príncipe
São Tomé and PríncipeSTP
888.94
192
Djibouti
DjiboutiDJI
882.76
193
Aruba
ArubaARU
879.32
194
Brunei Darussalam
Brunei DarussalamBRU
870.63
195
Pakistan
PakistanPAK
856.54
Highlights
193rd
Current rank
112th
Highest Rank
205th
Lowest Rank
180th
Average Rank
35
Biggest climb
24
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
193--
2023
193192204
2022
202200203
2021
200200205
2020
200200200
2019
201187201
2018
187180188
2017
179160179
2016
160113160
2015
115112151
