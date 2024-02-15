World Ranking
Armenia
Armenia
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
92
Uganda
UgandaUGA
1246.88
93
24
Angola
AngolaANG
1238.11
94
1
Armenia
ArmeniaARM
1237.15
95
Belarus
BelarusBLR
1232.8
96
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and TobagoTRI
1228.05
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
94th
Current rank
30th
Highest Rank
159th
Lowest Rank
96th
Average Rank
48
Biggest climb
36
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
94--
2023
939097
2022
959295
2021
928899
2020
9999102
2019
10296106
2018
10190101
2017
906790
2016
8686125
2015
12374127
Football Federation of Armenia's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Football Federation of Armenia
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking