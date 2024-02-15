World Ranking
Armenia
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
94th
Current rank
30th
Highest Rank
159th
Lowest Rank
96th
Average Rank
48
Biggest climb
36
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|94
|-
|-
2023
|93
|90
|97
2022
|95
|92
|95
2021
|92
|88
|99
2020
|99
|99
|102
2019
|102
|96
|106
2018
|101
|90
|101
2017
|90
|67
|90
2016
|86
|86
|125
2015
|123
|74
|127
Football Federation of Armenia's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
