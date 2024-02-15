World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
1
Argentina
ArgentinaARG
1855.2
2
France
FranceFRA
1845.44
3
England
EnglandENG
1800.05
4
Belgium
BelgiumBEL
1798.46
5
Brazil
BrazilBRA
1784.09
Highlights
1st
Current rank
1st
Highest Rank
24th
Lowest Rank
6th
Average Rank
10
Biggest climb
9
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
1--
2023
111
2022
224
2021
558
2020
779
2019
9911
2018
11412
2017
414
2016
112
2015
213
