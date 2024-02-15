World Ranking
Argentina
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
1st
Current rank
1st
Highest Rank
24th
Lowest Rank
6th
Average Rank
10
Biggest climb
9
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|1
|-
|-
2023
|1
|1
|1
2022
|2
|2
|4
2021
|5
|5
|8
2020
|7
|7
|9
2019
|9
|9
|11
2018
|11
|4
|12
2017
|4
|1
|4
2016
|1
|1
|2
2015
|2
|1
|3
Argentinian Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?