Angola
93rd
Current rank
45th
Highest Rank
148th
Lowest Rank
88th
Average Rank
31
Biggest climb
34
Biggest fall
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|93
|-
|-
2023
|117
|114
|118
2022
|117
|117
|127
2021
|126
|125
|129
2020
|125
|124
|125
2019
|124
|120
|125
2018
|125
|125
|142
2017
|141
|137
|148
2016
|143
|105
|144
2015
|105
|81
|105
