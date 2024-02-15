World Ranking
Angola
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
91
1
Curaçao
CuraçaoCUW
1262.48
92
Uganda
UgandaUGA
1246.88
93
24
Angola
AngolaANG
1238.11
94
1
Armenia
ArmeniaARM
1237.15
95
Belarus
BelarusBLR
1232.8
Highlights
93rd
Current rank
45th
Highest Rank
148th
Lowest Rank
88th
Average Rank
31
Biggest climb
34
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
93--
2023
117114118
2022
117117127
2021
126125129
2020
125124125
2019
124120125
2018
125125142
2017
141137148
2016
143105144
2015
10581105
Angolan Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Angolan Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

