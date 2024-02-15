World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
162
Myanmar
MyanmarMYA
1000.46
163
Tahiti
TahitiTAH
999.48
164
Andorra
AndorraAND
998
165
Papua New Guinea
Papua New GuineaPNG
990.61
166
South Sudan
South SudanSSD
989.29
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
164th
Current rank
125th
Highest Rank
206th
Lowest Rank
169th
Average Rank
57
Biggest climb
28
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
164--
2023
164153164
2022
153151155
2021
155151158
2020
151135151
2019
135132139
2018
133128141
2017
138129203
2016
203201203
2015
201201205
