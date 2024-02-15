World Ranking
Andorra
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
162
|1000.46
163
|999.48
164
|998
165
|990.61
166
|989.29
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
164th
Current rank
125th
Highest Rank
206th
Lowest Rank
169th
Average Rank
57
Biggest climb
28
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|164
|-
|-
2023
|164
|153
|164
2022
|153
|151
|155
2021
|155
|151
|158
2020
|151
|135
|151
2019
|135
|132
|139
2018
|133
|128
|141
2017
|138
|129
|203
2016
|203
|201
|203
2015
|201
|201
|205
