Algeria
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
41
13
Tunisia
TunisiaTUN
1491.15
42
2
Chile
ChileCHI
1489.82
43
13
Algeria
AlgeriaALG
1480.24
44
3
Panama
PanamaPAN
1475.62
45
2
Romania
RomaniaROU
1472.73
Highlights
43rd
Current rank
15th
Highest Rank
103rd
Lowest Rank
53rd
Average Rank
28
Biggest climb
23
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
43--
2023
303034
2022
403744
2021
292933
2020
313035
2019
353570
2018
675769
2017
583967
2016
382838
2015
281828
Algerian Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

