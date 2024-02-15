World Ranking
Albania
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
62
2
|1399.6
63
4
|1388.25
64
2
|1382.69
65
8
|1377.06
66
2
|1376.5
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
64th
Current rank
22nd
Highest Rank
124th
Lowest Rank
78th
Average Rank
25
Biggest climb
18
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|64
|-
|-
2023
|62
|59
|68
2022
|66
|65
|66
2021
|66
|63
|69
2020
|66
|66
|69
2019
|66
|61
|66
2018
|60
|56
|60
2017
|62
|51
|71
2016
|49
|35
|49
2015
|38
|22
|63
