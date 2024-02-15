World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
62
2
Republic of Ireland
Republic of IrelandIRL
1399.6
63
4
Congo DR
Congo DRCOD
1388.25
64
2
Albania
AlbaniaALB
1382.69
65
8
Cabo Verde
Cabo VerdeCPV
1377.06
66
2
Uzbekistan
UzbekistanUZB
1376.5
Highlights
64th
Current rank
22nd
Highest Rank
124th
Lowest Rank
78th
Average Rank
25
Biggest climb
18
Biggest fall
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
64--
2023
625968
2022
666566
2021
666369
2020
666669
2019
666166
2018
605660
2017
625171
2016
493549
2015
382263
The Football Association of Albania's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

