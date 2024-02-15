World Ranking
Anguilla
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
206
|818.57
207
|807.57
208
|796.78
209
|785.69
210
|741.61
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
209th
Current rank
189th
Highest Rank
210th
Lowest Rank
201st
Average Rank
11
Biggest climb
6
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|209
|-
|-
2023
|209
|206
|210
2022
|210
|209
|210
2021
|209
|209
|210
2020
|209
|209
|210
2019
|210
|208
|210
2018
|208
|206
|210
2017
|206
|205
|206
2016
|205
|204
|205
2015
|204
|204
|209
Anguilla Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
