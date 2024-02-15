World Ranking
Anguilla
Anguilla
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
206
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos IslandsTCA
818.57
207
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin IslandsVGB
807.57
208
US Virgin Islands
US Virgin IslandsVIR
796.78
209
Anguilla
AnguillaAIA
785.69
210
San Marino
San MarinoSMR
741.61
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
209th
Current rank
189th
Highest Rank
210th
Lowest Rank
201st
Average Rank
11
Biggest climb
6
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
209--
2023
209206210
2022
210209210
2021
209209210
2020
209209210
2019
210208210
2018
208206210
2017
206205206
2016
205204205
2015
204204209
Anguilla Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Anguilla Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking