Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
156
Singapore
SingaporeSGP
1020.5
157
Guyana
GuyanaGUY
1018.14
158
Afghanistan
AfghanistanAFG
1017.68
159
New Caledonia
New CaledoniaNCL
1008.92
160
Puerto Rico
Puerto RicoPUR
1007.19
Highlights
158th
Current rank
122nd
Highest Rank
204th
Lowest Rank
168th
Average Rank
48
Biggest climb
20
Biggest fall
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
158--
2023
158154158
2022
155150156
2021
149149153
2020
150149151
2019
149146149
2018
147140148
2017
148147158
2016
146145156
2015
150130156
Afghanistan Football Federation's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Afghanistan Football Federation
