World Ranking
Afghanistan
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
156
|1020.5
157
|1018.14
158
|1017.68
159
|1008.92
160
|1007.19
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
158th
Current rank
122nd
Highest Rank
204th
Lowest Rank
168th
Average Rank
48
Biggest climb
20
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|158
|-
|-
2023
|158
|154
|158
2022
|155
|150
|156
2021
|149
|149
|153
2020
|150
|149
|151
2019
|149
|146
|149
2018
|147
|140
|148
2017
|148
|147
|158
2016
|146
|145
|156
2015
|150
|130
|156
Afghanistan Football Federation's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?