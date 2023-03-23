Football Truly Unites
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ set a host of new records, with 5 billion people engaged. The tournament served up dramatic on-field action, as well as record-breaking attendances and television figures across the world, while the FIFA Fan Festival™ in Doha proved hugely popular, welcoming supporters from every corner of the planet.
Most-watched final
The Qatar 2022™ final was the most-watched in FIFA World Cup™ history, with viewing figures up from the 1.12 billion who watched the 2018 showpiece.
FIFA Fan Festival visitors
Fans flocked to Al Bidda Park in the centre of Doha.
Satisfaction rate
Accessibility ticket holders expressed their satisfaction at the accessibility provision in place at the tournament.
Volunteers
The team of volunteers represented 150 nationalities. The FIFA World Cup™ attracted a record-breaking 400,000 volunteer applications.
Tournament achievements
Football really unites the world. Football has this magic, this special feature that when the ball rolls, people come together.
FIFA President, Gianni Infantino