In numbers

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Football Truly Unites

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ set a host of new records, with 5 billion people engaged. The tournament served up dramatic on-field action, as well as record-breaking attendances and television figures across the world, while the FIFA Fan Festival™ in Doha proved hugely popular, welcoming supporters from every corner of the planet.

Most-watched final

The Qatar 2022™ final was the most-watched in FIFA World Cup™ history, with viewing figures up from the 1.12 billion who watched the 2018 showpiece.

FIFA Fan Festival visitors

Fans flocked to Al Bidda Park in the centre of Doha.

Satisfaction rate

Accessibility ticket holders expressed their satisfaction at the accessibility provision in place at the tournament.

Volunteers

The team of volunteers represented 150 nationalities. The FIFA World Cup™ attracted a record-breaking 400,000 volunteer applications.

Tournament achievements

FIFA World Cup at a glance

A look-back at the tournament’s record-breaking success as 32 countries contested the month-long competition in Qatar.﻿

Fan experience

Over 1.8 million fans visited Doha's FIFA Fan Festival to enjoy the live match broadcasts and vibrant entertainment at the greatest football party in the world.

Ticketing and hospitality

The Official Hospitality Programme was the most successful in the tournament's history. It included guaranteed match tickets and a range of other benefits.

Commercial

Commercial Affiliates helped to bring the FIFA World Cup closer to fans globally and contributed to the successful delivery of the tournament across multiple functional areas.

Sustainability

A comprehensive, dedicated programme oversaw stadium energy and water impacts through efficient design, construction and operations.

Social impact

Under the Football Unites the World umbrella, FIFA teamed up with a range of international partners and organisations to promote and highlight causes such as antidiscrimination during the FIFA World Cup.

Football really unites the world. Football has this magic, this special feature that when the ball rolls, people come together.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino