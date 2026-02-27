FIFA strengthens club professionalisation in Africa with workshops in Namibia and Eswatini

Capacity-building workshops delivered in two southern African nations under FIFA’s global club management programme

Representatives from men’s and women’s top-flight clubs joined by executives from host FIFA Member Associations

Initiative forms part of FIFA’s broader commitment to sustainable growth and professionalisation across African football

FIFA delivered workshops in Namibia and Eswatini earlier this month as part of the FIFA Campus – Essential Courses in Club Management and the FIFA Leagues and Clubs Professionalisation Programme in the African continent.

Held in Namibia from 9 to 10 February and in Eswatini between 12 and 13 February, the sessions brought together senior club executives from the men’s and women’s top-tier competitions in the relevant country, along with representatives from the host FIFA Member Associations. The workshops are designed to strengthen professional management structures and enhance the long-term sustainability of clubs.

The agendas covered key aspects of modern club administration, including governance frameworks, financial management, commercial and marketing development, and strategic planning. Through practical case studies, peer exchange and expert-led discussions, participants examined how to implement robust organisational structures and improve operational performance.

“These workshops are about equipping club leaders with practical tools that can be applied immediately,” said Ornella Desirée Bellia, FIFA’s Director of Professional Football Relations & Development. “This initiative provides club executives with the resources and knowledge to enhance governance, operational planning and business performance, which are all essential foundations for long-term success.”

The FIFA Campus – Essential Courses in Club Management is a global capacity-building programme aimed at professionalising football club management worldwide. Delivered through a combination of on-site workshops and continuous digital learning, the initiative provides context-specific expertise across governance, strategy, finance, commercial development and club operations.

“Strengthening professional football is essential to unlocking the game’s full potential in Africa,” declared Gelson Fernandes, FIFA’s Deputy Chief Member Associations Officer and Regional Director – Africa.