Third FIFA Diploma in Club Management class, and first of FIFA Players Executive Programme graduated in Miami, Florida on final day of five-day session

Graduation ceremony held inside Inter Miami’s Nu Stadium, a first for both programmes

FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated new graduates, underlining the importance of leadership and good management for future of the game

Graduates of the third edition of the FIFA Diploma in Club Management and the first-ever edition of the FIFA Players Executive Programme were awarded their diplomas in a memorable ceremony at Inter Miami’s Nu Stadium, where Jorge Mas, Managing Owner of Inter Miami, joined proceedings and addressed the graduates from the stage. The ceremony brought to a close a five-day session in Miami, Florida, organised by FIFA’s Professional Football Relations and Development subdivision.

In a video message played for the graduates, FIFA President Gianni Infantino offered his congratulations.

“I hope you’ve been enriched and inspired by your journey through these prestigious programmes and by the past few days of presentations, Q&A’s and activities here in Miami,” he said.

“The future of football is written off the pitch as well as on it, and our game needs great leaders. FIFA is very proud of the FIFA Diploma in Club Management and the FIFA Players Executive Programme because we want to see more players and coaches in leadership positions. Your influence can extend far beyond the pitch, down to the foundations of our game.”

The FIFA Diploma in Club Management helps club executives from around the world to share knowledge and best practices as well as to build broader networks. The FIFA Players Executive Programme brings together both active and former players and coaches, supporting them in their transition from on-the-pitch roles to executive and leadership positions.

FIFA Diploma in Club Management and Players Executive Programme graduates honoured 02:44

Participants examine the latest trends in club operations, stadium management, finance, marketing, communications, sporting strategy, youth academies, governance, legal matters, mental wellbeing, and leadership and negotiation skills.

“I really believe it’s FIFA’s responsibility to take care of football, to make sure football can develop all over the world… also to give back to the players, and to make sure that after the end of their professional career on the pitch, they have the possibility to become leaders of tomorrow,” said Ornella Desirée Bellia, FIFA’s Director of Professional Football Relations and Development.

“This is hope for them, because they realise they have so much to give to football, no longer as football players on the pitch, but in a boardroom, and this is what this course is about.”

The programmes equip the participants with the practical skills and foresight required to take on executive roles, and graduates leave with the confidence, skills and knowledge to drive their clubs forward and help FIFA raise the professional standards of the global game.

“This is about education, it is about learning about different parts of the world. But it’s the connection to the people and the passion,” said Karina LeBlanc, the former Canada women’s national team goalkeeper who is now Executive Vice President of Strategic Growth Development for RAJ Sports, owners of the Portland Thorns club.

“I think the biggest thing I take away is that I feel more inspired to want to be part of the change in football, getting the world to fall in love with it, from men’s sports to women’s sports. And most importantly, I feel inspired by the people. Their stories, how they lead, how they do things. This is a game-changing.”

Over the four days of the Miami event, participants presented final projects developed with clubs and organisations spanning several confederations, among them Real Madrid CF, Portland Thorns FC, Coritiba FBC, Catania Women, Al Sadd SC, Persib Bandung, Western Sydney Wanderers and the Public Investment Fund.

Former South Africa international midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala found the course hugely valuable.

“It’s important for footballers or for those that are in the sports fraternity, to empower themselves through learning. And there’s no better way for one to get the best learning than in FIFA,” he said.

“This programme champions integration and unity. It celebrates and embraces different cultures as well. So, we learn a lot. We started this programme as strangers and became friends, became family, and soon-to-become business partners.”

Sessions brought together voices from across club football and the wider sports industry, including Juan Sebastián Verón, chairman of Estudiantes de La Plata and co-owner of Miami FC; Juan Monaco, former ATP player and co-owner of Sports Performance Hub and Miami FC; Pavel Nedvěd Jr., co-founder of KNIT; and Nick Sakiewicz, MLS Founding Executive and founder of Philadelphia Union, alongside specialists in marketing, brand building, analytics, ticketing technology and player well-being.

The cohort also visited the FIFA Museum in Miami, the Miami Heat’s Kaseya Center, and Inter Miami’s Florida Blue Training Center as part of this in-person event.