FIFA advances club professionalisation across southern Africa through Essential Courses in Club Management

Over 150 club and league representatives took part in FIFA workshops in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Lesotho

Sessions focused on strategic planning, commercial growth, marketing, finance and club licensing

The initiative reinforces FIFA’s goal of building stronger, more competitive football ecosystems across Africa

FIFA has successfully delivered three workshops across southern Africa as part of the FIFA Essential Courses in Club Management (second African edition), continuing its mission to strengthen the management and governance of football clubs throughout the continent. The sessions, held in Zimbabwe (9-10 October), Zambia (13-14 October) and Lesotho (15-16 October), brought together more than 150 participants from local clubs, leagues and the relevant Member Associations. Each workshop explored key areas of modern football administration, including strategic planning, marketing and communications, commercial development, finance and club licensing.

Hosted in collaboration with each country’s respective football association – the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) and the Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) – the workshops also encouraged exchanges between club executives, league administrators and association officials. Discussions and practical exercises based on real cases and scenarios supported participants in developing new skills to improve their clubs’ professional structures.

The African edition of the FIFA Club Professionalisation and Management Programme forms part of FIFA’s broader commitment to elevating club management standards and driving sustainable growth throughout Africa. “This initiative provides club executives with the tools and knowledge to enhance governance, operational planning and business performance, which are all essential foundations for long-term success,” said Ornella Desirée Bellia, FIFA Director of Professional Football Relations & Development. The second African edition of the FIFA Essential Courses in Club Management underscores FIFA’s continued investment in professional football development, helping to build stronger clubs and more resilient football ecosystems across the continent.

“Every single region in the world is important to FIFA, specifically COSAFA, where our member associations have shown great commitment to improving and creating new opportunities for their clubs following discussions with FIFA”, added Gelson Fernandes, FIFA Deputy Chief Member Associations. “This is the vision of our President, and we are working hard, hand in hand with our federations, to empower every region and help football grow everywhere.” FIFA’s overarching ambition is to foster a more competitive global football ecosystem, empowering clubs from every region to operate sustainably and compete at the highest level both on and off the pitch. The workshops also connected participants with leading figures who are driving the professional game in the region, including Charles Chakatazya, CEO of Napsa Stars FC, who is an active contributor to the emerging FIFA Club Management Network in Africa.