FIFA strengthens club game across the Caribbean through Essential Courses in Club Management

Workshops delivered in Anguilla, Trinidad and Tobago, and Jamaica to enhance professional club management across the Caribbean

Over 100 representatives from clubs and Member Associations took part, focusing on governance, finance, marketing and operational excellence

The initiative reinforces FIFA’s commitment to developing sustainable, well-managed football ecosystems across the Americas

FIFA has successfully delivered three workshops across the Caribbean as part of the FIFA Essential Courses in Club Management, strengthening the professional and operational capacity of clubs in the region. The sessions, hosted in Anguilla (6 October), Trinidad and Tobago (9-10 October) and Jamaica (12-13 October), brought together more than 100 participants representing local clubs and the relevant Member Associations, including competition managers from several Caribbean nations.

Hosted by the Anguilla Football Association (AFA), the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) and the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), the workshops focused on key areas such as governance, finance, marketing and communications, commercial strategy and operational planning. They also featured practical case studies, including a presentation on the Wellington Phoenix FC model during the session in Anguilla. “Through the FIFA Essential Courses in Club Management, we continue to strengthen the professional foundations of football by empowering clubs and leagues with the tools to grow sustainably,” said Ornella Desirée Bellia, FIFA Director of Professional Football Relations & Development.

The FIFA Essential Courses in Club Management forms part of the broader FIFA Club Professionalisation and Management Programme, a global initiative designed to elevate professional standards and promote long-term growth within club football worldwide. “Professional football remains a cornerstone of the game’s development, shaping not only clubs but entire football ecosystems,” added Jair Bertoni, FIFA Regional Director Americas. “Across the Caribbean, we see a growing commitment to strengthening the professional game, supported by forward-thinking leadership within our Member Associations. Through initiatives like the FIFA Essential Courses in Club Management, we are helping clubs and leagues to enhance their structures, governance and business operations, which are key elements for sustainable growth. This regional collaboration marks another important step towards building stronger, more competitive football environments across the Americas.”