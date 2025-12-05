President Trump recognised for his tireless efforts to promote peace

Inaugural award presented by FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026™

FIFA Peace Prize to be awarded on an annual basis

The President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, was presented with the inaugural “FIFA Peace Prize – Football Unites the World” by FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ at the iconic John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC. President Trump received the FIFA Peace Prize award and a commemorative medal after having only yesterday welcomed the leaders of Congo DR and Rwanda to the American capital to sign a historic peace treaty. In addition, the US President, who was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on 20 January 2025, played a pivotal role in establishing a ceasefire and promoting peace between Israel and Palestine, and he has also actively sought to end other conflicts.

President Donald J. Trump awarded “FIFA Peace Prize – Football Unites the World” 07:20

The FIFA President commended President Trump’s tireless efforts to bring people together in a spirit of peace. “This is what we want from a leader; A leader that cares about the people. We want to live in a safe world, in a safe environment. We want to unite – that’s what we do here today, that’s what we’ll do at the (FIFA) World Cup, Mr President,” Gianni Infantino said in presenting the award.

“You definitely deserve the first FIFA Peace Prize for your action, for what you have obtained in your way, but you have obtained it in an incredible way. You can always count, Mr President, on my support, on the support of the entire football community – or “soccer” community – to help you make peace and make the world prosper all over the world.”