FIFA introduces the FIFA Peace Prize - an award to recognise exceptional actions for peace and unity

“FIFA Peace Prize – Football Unites the World” to be bestowed on an annual basis

First winner to receive the award from FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Friday, 5 December 2025

FIFA has announced the introduction of the “FIFA Peace Prize – Football Unites the World” to reward individuals who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace and by doing so have united people across the world.

The “FIFA Peace Prize – Football Unites the World” will be bestowed on behalf of all football-loving people from all around the world - more than five billion of the world’s population. With their daily actions in and for football, all these people contribute to FIFA’s motto “Football Unites the World” as they unite girls and boys, women and men around passion, joy, hope and happiness and it is therefore only fitting that a special award recognises a special achievement.

The award will be presented to individuals who, through their unwavering commitment and their special actions, have helped to unite people all over the world in peace and consequently deserve a special and unique recognition. This prize will be bestowed annually, with the inaugural award to be presented by FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Friday, 5 December 2025 on the occasion of the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 26™ in Washington DC.