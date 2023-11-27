Norway’s Viking Row and French clapping: two sets of fans, one language at FIFA World Cup 2026

Norway’s Viking Row and France’s clapping have become two of the most distinctive supporter traditions at this FIFA World Cup™

French and Norwegian fans put rivalry aside and share memorable moment of unity before kick-off in Foxborough, Massachusetts

The two camps came together to share their love of the game

Distinctive, universal, unforgettable. The Norway supporters mimic the rhythmic rowing motion to the beat of a drum, reaching forward and pulling back the imaginary oar of a Viking longship. They are chanting “Ro!” (“row” in Norwegian) as they move in unison. The thousands of fans look as though they are cutting through the waves. The idea is simple and powerful: everyone is rowing in the same direction to carry their team to the ultimate destination – victory.

Norway’s rallying cry has made waves in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, and the Norway team have sailed confidently into the knockout rounds. The Viking chant has conquered more than the stands; the epic celebration has been seen in schools, the Norwegian parliament, public parks and even Times Square. The iconic celebration has gone viral.

“It’s so fun to see people coming together and rowing, and that it’s creating unity. It’s doing a lot more than what I could have ever imagined. It’s just crazy,” said Ole Frøystad, better known as Mr Row Row, who came up with the chant.

“Hearing the row echo through the streets of New York, it was crazy. One of the [craziest] moments in my life. The second one was [in the match] against Senegal when the Norwegian national team sat down and did the row in sync with the fans. I almost started crying – it was amazing.”

“It is for the team. They need the row, they need our cheering, they need our chants throughout the whole game. So, it doesn’t matter if we’re winning or losing, we’re going to back them with all the chants.”

The Viking row is one of the best examples of good humour, respect and camaraderie on display across the 16 World Cup venues. Stadiums and FIFA Fan Festivals™ have been packed, the celebrations vibrant, and rivalries largely confined to the pitch.

“Relations between supporters from different countries are very good these days. We may not wear the same shirt, but we share the same love of the game,” said Hervé Mougin, president of Les Irrésistibles Français, the largest supporters’ association for French national football teams, before turning to Norway’s row, specifically: “That sense of being part of a group and that togetherness are really interesting. It’s wonderful to see. I can only applaud it.”

And applaud it the France supporters did. Les Bleus fans were also seen at Times Square, making their signature clapping chant ring out in the streets of New York. It follows much the same rhythm as Norway’s chant. “Many people think we took inspiration from the Iceland fans, whose chant became famous during EURO 2016 in France, but that’s not true,” explained Mougin. “Many French clubs were using it long before then. That’s where we got it from – it epitomises the French style of support perfectly, so we use it to support our team.”

Shortly before France and Norway went out onto the pitch, in a call and response, the Norwegian fans did their row and the French responded with their trademark clapping, to the delight of more than 60,000 spectators in attendance. “There’s competition on the pitch, but it doesn’t carry over to the stands,” added Mougin. “Everyone focuses on supporting their own team. The objective isn’t to outdo anyone; it’s to be the 12th man.”