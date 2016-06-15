Haiti's colours flood Boston for the Grenadiers' long-awaited return

Haiti are making their return to the FIFA World Cup™ on 13 June in Boston

Match has a special meaning for former Haitian international Zachary Herivaux

Raised in Boston, Herivaux predicted “a lively atmosphere”

Boston sets the stage for a new instalment in Haitian football on 13 June. After a 52-year hiatus, the FIFA World Cup™ will see the Grenadiers back in action against Scotland, with the whole Caribbean nation counting down until the big day.

That sense of anticipation is especially vivid in Massachusetts, home to one of the largest Haitian communities in the United States and the place where former Haiti international Zachary Herivaux was raised. Born in Japan to a Haitian father and a Japanese mother, he moved to Chestnut Hill, just outside Boston, at a very young age. “My earliest memory of Boston was when I moved from Japan,” he told Inside FIFA. “I couldn’t speak a word of English. I remember playing football with the kids in the neighbourhood, trying to interact with them as best I could despite the language barrier.”

1974 FIFA World Cup Germany™ Haiti at the 1974 FIFA World Cup

“Soccer” did more than help him find his place in a new environment; it also deepened his connection to Haiti. A product of the New England Revolution academy, Herivaux represented Haiti at U-17 and U-20 level before making his senior debut in 2017. He went on to earn 19 caps, the most recent of them coming at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.

“Haiti means the world to me. The first time I ever visited the country was a life-changing experience. It's a beautiful part of the world with amazing people, but you can't help but notice the stark contrast between this idyllic setting and the country's many struggles,” he explained. “But I felt at home right away. People made me feel special. They've got a unique ability to inspire their national team and really make it a big deal.”

Now 30 and playing a key midfield role for Rhode Island FC in the USL Championship (the second tier in the USA), Herivaux was in the running for a spot in Haiti's 26-man FIFA World Cup squad. Yet as he looks ahead to Haiti’s return from his home in Boston, his perspective is defined not by regret, but by appreciation.

“I have nothing but gratitude ahead of this match, which I’m obviously planning to be at,” he explained. “It's been an uphill battle. When I got into the national team, making it to the Gold Cup was a huge achievement in itself. Watching this progress up close, seeing how far we’ve come, and feeling the love and excitement grow around the national team is something I find incredibly meaningful.”

“I appreciate how incredibly lucky I was to have shared a part of my career with them. Several players in the current squad have reached important milestones in their careers together with me. Seeing them mature, progress and contribute to putting Haiti on the world stage gives me enormous satisfaction. No matter how this World Cup turns out, this team and this nation can't help but inspire joy and pride.”

That bond is best illustrated by the Grenadiers’ centre-forward Frantzdy Pierrot, who, like Herivaux, is a hometown figure for many in Massachusetts. The Governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey, officially declared 26 May as ‘Frantzdy Pierrot Day’ in the state to mark Haiti’s return to the FIFA World Cup, and he was honoured at a ceremony attended by his family and former coaches.

“He’s one of my best friends! We’re very close, but we used to fight as kids. We drifted apart for a few years before meeting up again at a national team training camp and never looking back,” recalled Zachary Herivaux. “This is the kind of meeting that only football can make possible.”

Football also has the power to unite the world, as FIFA President Gianni Infantino often likes to remind us. Haiti’s return is expected to unite supporters across borders, drawing together a worldwide community. Many will fill the stadium to back the Grenadiers, while others will gather at the official fan zone in City Hall Plaza, in the heart of Boston.

“One thing is for sure, and that’s that Haitians always step up to the plate. Their support never falters. People are proud of their heritage and love to party and celebrate. There’s bound to be a lively atmosphere in Boston, and beyond,” promised Zachary Herivaux, who is tipping Haiti to win 2-1.