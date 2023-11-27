Aptly named Atlas Barber Shop welcomes the world at FIFA World Cup 2026

Atlas Barber Shop has become a gathering point for football fans in Boston, Massachusetts during the FIFA World Cup 2026™

The shop celebrates a proud Moroccan-American identity, led by founder Ayoub and embraced by a community of supporters

The tournament buzz is bringing fresh energy to both the business and the neighbourhood

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Atlas Barber Shop has created a genuine bridge between football and barbering, and between the United States and Morocco. During the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Ayoub, Salah and Hamza have turned their shop into far more than a place for a trim. It is a meeting point where supporters come to talk football, share Moroccan tea, enjoy traditional food and take in the biggest fixtures of the tournament.

The setting says it all. U.S. and Moroccan flags are displayed side by side, while a television between them rolls highlights from the previous day’s action: the Atlas Lions' emphatic 3-0 victory over Canada. Overhead, bunting in the colours of the qualified nations adds to the unmistakable World Cup feel.

“For us, this is about honouring both sides of who we are: Morocco, where we come from and where our roots remain, and the United States, where we have found opportunity and are living the American dream,” explained Ayoub, the shop’s owner, wearing an Achraf Hakimi shirt and speaking English with a strong American accent. “We have two hearts, and that double identity has been with us as we supported the teams throughout the World Cup.”

Here, football is far more than a sport; it is a universal language that brings cultures together. “The beautiful game is everywhere here,” he added. “Step into our shop and you'll catch anything from European league matches, African championships, Champions League nights, South American, Asian and African competitions, and, of course, the (FIFA) World Cup. It is part of our DNA. This barber shop is shaped by football culture and the collective energy it brings.”

The Casablanca native arrived in the USA with his family in 2010 and soon found a home in Boston. The city’s multicultural character suited the upbeat entrepreneur perfectly. His first shop, near Harvard University, quickly found its stride, paving the way for a second opening in Brookline and, more recently, a third in downtown Boston. With World Cup fever gripping the city, the shop's rise feels perfectly timed.

“This competition has had a direct impact on my business. We have had fans coming through the door from every corner of the globe, from French supporters to South Americans,” Ayoub added. “There is more life in the city, and naturally, more people in our chairs. Normally, summer is the quiet season around Boston, with so many students leaving the city. But this year has changed everything: restaurants, bars, barber shops and shopping centres are all heaving.”

The World Cup crowds have brought a new level of expectation with them. The barbers are not just cutting hair; they are recreating looks worthy of football’s biggest stars. “Young customers often ask for styles like the top players: Achraf Hakimi, Kylian Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo… so we make it happen!” said Ayoub.

For all the extra business the World Cup has brought through the doors, Ayoub is determined that the shop’s watch parties remain about community, not cash. At Atlas Barber Shop, the welcome comes without a price tag. “We cook homemade Moroccan dishes and serve mint tea, invite our customers over and watch the matches together. It's a magical experience,” he said.

The aim is to keep hosting these events all the way to the final, whether Morocco follow the United Stated out of the competition or not. “Whoever is on the pitch and wherever they are from, what matters most is sharing the World Cup together right to the final whistle,” he explained.