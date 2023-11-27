Swiss FIFA World Cup 2026™ squad engage with over 500 youngsters from the San Diego Jewish Academy at their first training session for the tournament
Stars join students on the pitch to play football as part of FIFA and the World Health Organization’s Be Active initiative
Event first of several across the tournament’s three co-host countries in the build-up to the most inclusive FIFA World Cup™ ever
Switzerland’s FIFA World Cup 2026™ squad engaged with more than 500 students from the San Diego Jewish Academy in California on the first day of training at their Team Base Camp to kick off the Be Active initiative at the tournament.
Alongside members of the media and guests from the Swiss Consulate, youngsters aged 3 to 16 and their teachers had the unique opportunity to see Murat Yakin’s squad fine-tune preparations for their opening Group B game against Qatar at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on 13 June.
The students then joined global stars like Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji on the pitch for mini-training activities and drills to highlight the Be Active campaign.
Launched in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022™, the programme addresses WHO findings that four out of five children globally are not getting enough physical activity.
By encouraging children to be active for at least 60 minutes each day, notably by playing football, the initiative aims to inspire healthier, happier and more active lifestyles for young people around the world.
Switzerland stars inspire children to Be Active in San Diego
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Switzerland players participate with kids at BE ACTIVE Campaign event
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A kid kicking the ball during BE ACTIVE Campaign at Switzerland Training Camp in San Diego
With educational posters, balloons and other campaign materials adorning the TBC to reinforce the Be Active message, players also signed autographs and took selfies as they interacted enthusiastically with the students, creating lasting memories for everyone involved.
Other teams among the 48 taking part in the most inclusive FIFA World Cup™ ever will hold similar events at their Team Base Camps before and even after the tournament kicks off on 11 June.
FIFA has also launched the FIFA World Cup 2026 Be Active Workout video online to help children stay healthy. To the beat of GOALS, a track from the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album by LISA, Anitta and Rema, users can follow the moves and learn the routine as part of their 60 minutes of daily exercise.