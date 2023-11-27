Swiss FIFA World Cup 2026™ squad engage with over 500 youngsters from the San Diego Jewish Academy at their first training session for the tournament

Stars join students on the pitch to play football as part of FIFA and the World Health Organization’s Be Active initiative

Event first of several across the tournament’s three co-host countries in the build-up to the most inclusive FIFA World Cup™ ever

Switzerland’s FIFA World Cup 2026™ squad engaged with more than 500 students from the San Diego Jewish Academy in California on the first day of training at their Team Base Camp to kick off the Be Active initiative at the tournament.

Alongside members of the media and guests from the Swiss Consulate, youngsters aged 3 to 16 and their teachers had the unique opportunity to see Murat Yakin’s squad fine-tune preparations for their opening Group B game against Qatar at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on 13 June.

The students then joined global stars like Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji on the pitch for mini-training activities and drills to highlight the Be Active campaign.

Launched in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022™, the programme addresses WHO findings that four out of five children globally are not getting enough physical activity.

By encouraging children to be active for at least 60 minutes each day, notably by playing football, the initiative aims to inspire healthier, happier and more active lifestyles for young people around the world.

Switzerland stars inspire children to Be Active in San Diego Previous 01 / 13 Switzerland players participate with kids at BE ACTIVE Campaign event 02 / 13 A kid kicking the ball during BE ACTIVE Campaign at Switzerland Training Camp in San Diego 03 / 13 A kid kicking in the ball during BE ACTIVE Campaign at Switzerland Training Camp 04 / 13 Kids attending the BE ACTIVE Campaign at Switzerland Training Camp 05 / 13 Kids training during BE ACTIVE Campaign at Switzerland Training Camp 06 / 13 Players speaks to children during BE ACTIVE Campaign at Switzerland Training Camp in San Diego 07 / 13 Switzerland player sharing a high-five with kids during a BE ACTIVE Campaign event 08 / 13 Group picture during BE ACTIVE Campaign at Switzerland Training Camp 09 / 13 Switzerland player signs autographs participate with kids at BE ACTIVE Campaign event 10 / 13 Switzerland forward Cedric Itten participating to a BE ACTIVE Campaign with children 11 / 13 Switzerland players participate with kids at BE ACTIVE Campaign event 12 / 13 Kids during BE ACTIVE Campaign event at Switzerland Training Camp 13 / 13 Children dribbling during BE ACTIVE Campaign at Switzerland Training Camp Next

With educational posters, balloons and other campaign materials adorning the TBC to reinforce the Be Active message, players also signed autographs and took selfies as they interacted enthusiastically with the students, creating lasting memories for everyone involved.

Other teams among the 48 taking part in the most inclusive FIFA World Cup™ ever will hold similar events at their Team Base Camps before and even after the tournament kicks off on 11 June.