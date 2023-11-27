France stars inspire children to Be Active in Boston

France FIFA World Cup 2026™ squad engage with youngsters as Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts hosts the team’s first tournament training session

Les Bleus’ appearance rewarded kids for their efforts at a session supported by FIFA and the World Health Organization’s Be Active initiative

Children make memories to last a lifetime as the most inclusive FIFA World Cup™ ever dawns

France's FIFA World Cup 2026™ squad engaged with excited kids at Bentley University during an open day of training at their Team Base Camp supported by the Be Active initiative.

The lucky children in Boston, United States, had the unique opportunity to see Didier Deschamps’ squad deep in preparation for their opening Group I game against Senegal at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Tuesday, 16 June, before Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and other top players rewarded the children’s efforts on the pitch with autographs and selfies.

Launched in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022™, the Be Active programme addresses WHO findings that four out of five children globally are not getting enough physical activity. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey also attended the event, applauding Bentley University’s facilities and the institution’s efforts in hosting the French team.

By encouraging children to be active for at least 60 minutes each day, notably by playing football, the initiative aims to inspire healthier, happier and more active lifestyles for young people around the world.

“Massachusetts Soccer was delighted to help with delivering the Be Active clinics, which welcomed a lot of kids from the surrounding areas including those who have not had the opportunity to play much soccer before,” said Michael Ndoumbe, assistant technical director of Massachusetts Youth Soccer.

“It was an incredible day for the kids today, having had the chance to participate in the FIFA Be Active sessions which were a lot of fun, then to be rewarded for their efforts by meeting the French national team. These are souvenirs which they will hold dear for the rest of their lives,” Ndoumbe added.

FIFA has also launched the FIFA World Cup 2026 Be Active Workout video online to help children stay healthy. To the beat of GOALS, a track from the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album by LISA, Anitta and Rema, users can follow the moves and learn the routine as part of their 60 minutes of daily exercise.