FIFA Be Active campaign turbocharges community celebrations at FIFA Arena in New York City

Long-running Be Active initiative drives kids to hit target of 60 minutes of daily physical activity

Be Active training session delivered in partnership with Street Soccer USA, a benefitting programme of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund

Iconic Central Park’s FIFA Arena has welcomed hundreds of children since opening on 8 June for summer sessions, and expects to attract 5,000 visitors before the FIFA World Cup 2026™ final

Young participants of Street Soccer USA’s Summer Camp from throughout New York celebrated wrapping up their week-long programme with a special Be Active-themed training session. Combining drills, exercises and small-sided games, the event helped 35 children, aged between eight and 14, achieve their recommended 60 minutes per day of physical activity. Cheered on by their proud families, the players also picked up tips from former Major League Soccer (MLS) winger, Calen Carr, who expressed how excited he is to see young players in New York sparked by the passion to play, while New York New Jersey Stadium prepares to host the FIFA World Cup 2026™ final on 19 July.

“It’s been a wonderful day here, seeing the next generation inspired by the beautiful game,” Carr, a former Chicago Fire and Houston Dynamo forward, said. “I remember watching the 1994 (FIFA) World Cup and I remember the spirit of that Brazil v USA match [a 1-0 win for Brazil in the last 16]; it inspired me to have a professional career in the MLS. Now seeing children inspired by having the (FIFA) World Cup in their back yard, to take the opportunity to play here in Central Park, is amazing. “It's huge for kids to be able to see the (FIFA) World Cup and then get into healthy habits. Sixty minutes a day is so important for kids and their health, and general wellness. Giving kids access to play is so important and I am really impressed by what I’ve seen here today.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino inaugurated the FIFA Arena mini-pitch in Central Park alongside Mayor of New York City Zohran Mamdani and Governor of New York State Kathy Hochul on 8 June, and it has since proven to be a hugely popular facility for the local community. It was the first of 26 pitches opening throughout New York. Street Soccer USA have also been selected as a recipient of funding through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, delivering valuable projects coinciding with FIFA’s Unite for Education campaign.

“We are delighted that the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund is supporting Street Soccer USA to reach even more low-income families and their children, in our mission to combat poverty and improve free access to sport,” explained Ziham Ascencio, programme director at Street Soccer USA. “Having the opportunity to be active is not only great for their health but it is proven to help them focus at school, make lasting friendships and improve their confidence. “We are bringing programmes not only in New York, but also in Los Angeles, Kansas and Miami. Here in this city, we’re delivering sessions not just in Central Park but also in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan and Queens.”

The thrilled participants were also presented with gifts and certificates to celebrate their efforts. The children were also given the chance to become lifesavers, as an initiative by FIFA Medical and the American Heart Association (AHA) showed them how to recognise a cardiac arrest, practise hands-only CPR and understand how immediate action can help save lives.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 80% of kids are not getting enough exercise globally, and all children need to be active for a minimum of 60 minutes a day. That’s why FIFA and WHO partnered together to create the Be Active campaign. Just 60 minutes of exercise a day can lead children to a healthier and happier life.

FIFA World Cup 2026™ Be Active Workout 01:30