Austria’s coaching staff and players inspire local youngsters at Santa Barbara training session

Austria's FIFA World Cup 2026™ squad welcomed hundreds of fans to an open Community Training Session

Players from a local club given a training session by Austria team coaching staff

The event promoted the Be Active campaign, organised by FIFA and the World Health Organization's campaign

Players from a youth soccer club in California had an unforgettable experience when they took part in a special training session led by coaching staff of the Austrian national team, giving them a glimpse into life at a FIFA World Cup™. The youngsters from Santa Barbara Soccer Club's Under-15s academy programmes were given the opportunity to meet players and coaches, observe elite-level preparation and take part in football activities on the pitch.

Hundreds of fans were also welcomed to an open Community Training Session at the team's Santa Barbara Team Base Camp in California ahead of Austria's opening FIFA World Cup™ Group J fixture against Jordan at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on 16 June. The event promoted the Be Active campaign organised by FIFA and the World Health Organization (WHO), which encourages children to take part in at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day and promotes the benefits of healthy, active lifestyles. Be Active balloons, educational posters and event signage highlighted the campaign's message.

Launched in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022™, the Be Active initiative responds to findings that four out of five children globally are not getting enough physical activity. By encouraging children to be active for at least 60 minutes each day, notably through football and other forms of exercise, the initiative aims to inspire healthier, happier and more active lifestyles for young people around the world. The young players who took part in the training session represent Boys MLS Next and Girls Academy ASPIRE, Santa Barbara SC development programmes that help nurture the next generation of talent. Following the session, the children had the opportunity to take a photo with Austria team captain David Alaba.

“It’s great to be out here on the soccer field, seeing the kids running around and having a good time. It’s amazing,” said Tommy Gray, MLS Next Director, Santa Barbara SC. “They took their time with us - we were out here for about 40 minutes with the coaches, and I even picked up a few coaching tips myself. Seeing a world-class soccer player just 10 feet in front of you is incredible. Yesterday, we were just living a normal life, and today they’re right there running past us."

Other teams among the 48 participating in the most inclusive FIFA World Cup™ ever will host community engagement activities at their Team Base Camps before and during the tournament.

FIFA has also launched the FIFA World Cup 2026 Be Active Workout video online to help children stay healthy. Set to GOALS, a track from the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album by LISA, Anitta and Rema, the workout encourages young people to get moving as part of their daily 60 minutes of exercise.