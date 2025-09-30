Normalisation committee appointed for the Football Association of Brunei Darussalam

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to appoint a normalisation committee for the Football Association of Brunei Darussalam (FABD) on the basis of article 8 paragraph 2 of the FIFA Statutes.

The decision was taken in consultation with the AFC to ensure that the FABD can conduct credible and fair elections and help restore much-needed stability after several years marked by changes and disruptions in its leadership. It will also help to ensure that the FABD’s strategy on women’s football can be implemented.

The normalisation committee will consist of a suitable number of members, to be appointed jointly by FIFA and the AFC as soon as possible. All members will be subject to an eligibility check to be carried out by the FIFA Review Committee, in accordance with the FIFA Governance Regulations.

The period during which the normalisation committee will perform its functions shall expire as soon as it has fulfilled all of its tasks, but by no later than 30 June 2026.