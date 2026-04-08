"An example of how to develop football”: Korea Republic opens new national training centre with FIFA Forward support

Korea Football Park will serve as the heart of Korean football

FIFA Forward funded five of the pitches at the new centre

KFA has done a “fantastic job of growing football” – FIFA President Gianni Infantino

The Korea Football Association (KFA) has opened a new national training centre, built with the support of the FIFA Forward Programme, to serve as the new heart for elite training, youth development and the continued growth of the game in the region.

The Korea Football Park, at Cheonan in the province of South Chungcheong, aims to make the Korean national teams more competitive by providing the best training conditions for elite players. It will also help nurture youth players, coaches and referees by providing top-level educational facilities, as well as offering access to top-quality infrastructure for clubs and the general public.

It comprises seven football pitches, two small stadiums, a football museum and accommodation for the players. FIFA Forward supported funding for five of the pitches and the museum.

The centre was built in co-operation with the city of Cheonan, which has built an adjacent facility with a further five football pitches, an indoor sports centre, tennis courts and futsal pitches. This will help ensure a strong bond with local communities.

"The newly opened Korea Football Park will become a core hub for Korean football where all football industry professionals — players, coaches, and administrators — can research and grow,” said KFA President Chung Mong Gyu. "We will open a new horizon for Korean football through a Korean-style development model built on artificial intelligence and scientific research at this facility."

The opening ceremony was also attended by the Second Vice Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Kim Dae-hyun, Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) President Ryu Seung-Min, K League President Kwon Oh-gap and FIFA Director Member Associations Asia & Oceania Sanjeevan C. Balasingam. Local government officials included South Chungcheong Province Governor Kim Tae-heum and Cheonan Acting Mayor Kim Seok-pil.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) has opened a new national training centre: The Korea Football Park Previous 01 / 09 Joint act during the opening ceremony during the KFA new national training centre: The Korea Football Park 02 / 09 Image of the Korea Football Park official opening ceremony, the KFA's new national training centre 03 / 09 Some game jerseys are displayed at the entrance of the new national training centre opened by the Korea Football Association (KFA) 04 / 09 FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated the KFA in a video message broadcast during the ceremony of the new national training centre 05 / 09 Image of an event during the official opening ceremony of the KFA new national training centre 06 / 09 Group photo of authorities and guests during the official opening ceremony of the KFA new national training centre 07 / 09 KFA President Chung Mong Gyu addresses the attendees during the opening ceremony of the Korea Football Park 08 / 09 The Korea Football Association (KFA) has opened a new national training centre, built with the support of the FIFA Forward Programme 09 / 09 Group photo of authorities and guests during the official opening ceremony of the KFA new national training centre Next

FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated the KFA in a video message broadcast during the ceremony. “It is paramount that we give players the best possible conditions to prepare and train, and I am especially pleased that this national training centre will serve as a heart for youth development as well as elite training,” he said.

“I am also very proud that FIFA Forward has supported the installation of pitches at the centre. As I have seen for myself during my visits to your beautiful country, you have done a fantastic job of growing football, and this has undoubtedly benefited the game in the whole region,” he said, adding that the Korean football was a model for others to follow.

“You have set an example of how to manage, develop and invest in football, including the women's game and youth football, and this has been reflected in your performances in FIFA and continental competitions. The Korea Republic is clearly a powerhouse of Asian football.”