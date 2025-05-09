FIFA Football Executive Programme for MAs creates significant impact in Asia and Oceania

Saudi Arabia hosts final module and graduation ceremony of the FIFA Football Executive Programme for Asian and Oceanian Member Associations

Around 30 young executives take part from across the two regions

The programme aims to help MAs grow the game through well-trained administrators

Young executives from FIFA Member Associations (MAs) in Asia and Oceania have completed the year-long FIFA Football Executive Programme (FEP) which aims to further professionalise and develop top-level football administration globally. The programme's final module covered the topics of revenue generation and communication, ahead of a graduation ceremony in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from 4 to 6 May 2025.

The FEP, run in conjunction with the International Centre for Sport Studies (CIES), is based on a vision of offering every possible guidance and assistance to help grow each MA’s local game effectively. Focusing on key aspects of football administration, including strategy, project management, communication, marketing, event management and development, it provides senior football administrators with the knowledge, best practices and key techniques to enhance day-to-day organisational activities.

The participating MAs included Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Korea Republic, Lebanon, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Syria, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam from Asia and Cook Islands, Fiji, New Zealand and Samoa from Oceania.

Football Executive Programme for Asia and Oceania MAs - Final Module and Graduation ceremony Previous 01 / 11 Football Executive Programme for Asia and Oceania MAs - Graduation ceremony 02 / 11 A general view of Football Executive Programme for Asia and Oceania MAs Graduation ceremony 03 / 11 Football Executive Programme for Asia and Oceania MAs - Graduation ceremony 04 / 11 Graduation ceremony of the Football Executive Programme for Asia and Oceania MAs 05 / 11 A general view of the Football Executive Programme for Asia and Oceania MAs 06 / 11 Football Executive Programme for Asia and Oceania MAs - Final Module 07 / 11 Around 30 young executives take part of executive Programme from across the two regions (Asia and Oceania) 08 / 11 Saudi Arabia hosts final module and graduation ceremony of the FIFA Football Executive Programme for Asian and Oceanian Member Associations 09 / 11 Football Executive Programme for Asia and Oceania MAs - Final Module 10 / 11 Participants of Football Executive Programme for Asia and Oceania MAs take a commemorative photo in the stadium tribune 11 / 11 Football Executive Programme for Asia and Oceania MAs - Final Module Next

“The FIFA Football Executive Programme plays a key role in supporting the professionalisation of football leadership at the national level,” said Sanjeevan Balasingam, FIFA Regional Director Asia & Oceania. "Capacity development for Member Associations’ football executives is very important to FIFA. With enhanced knowledge and experience, we truly believe this will create a significant impact in advancing football development in the regions through well-trained administrators.”

It was the second FEP for Asia & Oceania MAs, the first having taken place in 2021/2022 with 25 graduates.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s (SAFF) hosting underlined its strong commitment to supporting capacity development for football industry experts. A dedicated field visit on the final day offered a behind-the-scenes experience at King Abdullah Sports City and Al-Ittihad Club, where participants learned about fan engagement strategies, commercial partnerships and the growing role of women’s football in the kingdom.

“It is a true honour for Saudi Arabia to host the final module and graduation of the FIFA Football Executive Programme,” said SAFF President Yasser Al Misehal. “As hosts, we are proud to contribute to this global effort by showcasing our own experiences in fan engagement, sponsorship strategy, and the advancement of women’s football. By investing in human capital and sharing best practices, we are jointly raising the standards of our sport and ensuring that football continues to inspire, unite, and grow in every corner of the world.”

Emran Hossain Tushar, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), said the experience was transformative. “We explored practical case studies that we can apply immediately in Bangladesh – from strategic communication to sponsorship planning. Most importantly, we’ve built a regional network of trusted colleagues who can support one another beyond this course," he said.

Meanwhile, the Korea Football Association (KFA) Strategic Planning Manager Lee Byung-hwa said the programme changed his way of viewing fans. “We often see supporters in terms of numbers and sales, but the sessions made me realise the power of emotional connection and long-term loyalty. I’m leaving with both practical tools and a renewed mindset,” he said.