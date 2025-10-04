FIFA Member Associations in focus (September 2025)

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says the FIFA Arena project in Malta will "help change children's lives"

Samoa: Making football safer

Valuable insights at elite women's referee seminar

FIFA provides financial and logistical support to its 211 Member Associations (MAs) through various programmes. We take a look at the extraordinary work that has been done in recent weeks to promote, strengthen, and make football truly global.

Malta celebrates special anniversary

As part of the FIFA Arena project, Malta has officially opened a mini-pitch, becoming the youngest country to do so. This contributes to FIFA President Gianni Infantino's promise to create at least 1,000 such facilities worldwide. The inauguration of the FIFA Arena was a special event, as it coincided with the unveiling of the National Football Center (NFC) in Ta' Qali, a new state-of-the-art facility that will house the association's technical centre, and the 125th anniversary of the Malta Football Association (MFA).

"FIFA focuses on youth development in football. The opening of the FIFA Arena in Malta will help change children's lives and create safe and accessible spaces where they can play, learn, and grow. The vision of the FIFA Arena initiative is to inspire millions of boys and girls around the world, promote inclusion, and use football as a valuable tool for social change," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino during his speech at the FIFA Arena opening ceremony.

The National Football Centre (NFC) embodies the association's vision of strengthening its long-term investment in Maltese football by creating a strong and sustainable foundation at all levels of the sport. The NFC implements this idea with state-of-the-art facilities, inspiring environments, and opportunities that support player development, training, inclusion, and the growth of the sport at both the local and international levels.

Azerbaijan successfully completes FIFA Arena project

A FIFA Arena project was also implemented in Azerbaijan. The opening ceremony for the new pitch was attended by the president of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), Rovshan Najaf, and other guests of honour. The FIFA President also congratulated the successful implementation of the project in a video message.

The national association has built two pitches in two schools, which will directly benefit more than 6,000 students. As mentioned in Mr Infantino's video message, the AFFA has completed an important project that provides children with access to safe spaces to promote education and soccer.

Valuable input at elite women's referee seminar in Linz

In September, Austria's elite female referees gathered in Linz for the third and final seminar of 2025. They were welcomed by former Austria's women's national team Head Coach Irene Fuhrmann, Andreas Rothmann, the Head of Women's Refereeing and Referee Manager Sebastian Gruber. In addition to an analysis of the first matches in the Women's Bundesliga, in which the referees received practical feedback on match management, tackling assessments, and tactical behaviour, the agenda included running tests, and insights into UEFA Women's EURO 2025, as well as refereeing from a coach's perspective. “I gained a very positive impression of the elite referees. They are an extremely committed and interested group. I have great respect for these women, firstly for choosing to become referees and secondly for the effort they have to put in to belong to the elite,” said Ms Fuhrmann. “We, referees and coaches, want to make soccer fairer and continuously improve its quality, which is why I believe that regular exchanges make an important contribution to this. I believe that the change of perspective provides valuable input for both sides and ultimately benefits the players and the game itself.”

New Zealand Women’s Referee Development Academy

Taupo was the stage for a groundbreaking event in women’s football refereeing as the New Zealand Women's Referee Development Academy took place. The week-long programme offered female referees a chance to sharpen their skills, exchange knowledge, and focus exclusively on officiating.

Among the group were two rising talents from the Pacific: Yantama Aota of Tonga and Jovita Ambrose of the Solomon Islands. Their journey, shared alongside New Zealand’s developing referees, marked an inspiring step forward for female officials across Oceania.

Samoa: "Let’s make football safe not sorry"

As awareness and capacity for child and youth protection grows across the Oceania region, Samoan football is leading the way in the Pacific in embedding safeguarding measures at all levels of the game. During the OFC U-16 Women's Championship, which took place in the capital, Apia, all teams in the competition took part in a safety briefing that explained what safety means, how to identify potential problems, and where to find help. This is particularly important at the U-16 level. Children and young women are known to be at higher risk, and many players are experiencing international football and even travelling abroad for the first time. “We need everyone's contribution to make protection a priority. Together, we can keep football safe instead of regretting something later,” said Pelenatete Taei, manager of social responsibility in football for Samoa Football.

Making football accessible for all in Republic of Ireland

The Republic of Ireland had the facility of Audio Descriptive Commentary available at the Aviva Stadium for their FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifying tie against Hungary this month.

This initiative enables live audio commentary to be delivered at matches, offering blind and visually impaired supporters the chance to follow games in real time with enhanced clarity and inclusion.

Kenya focuses on elite officiating at youth and senior level

Thirty-five Kenyan referees, aged 25 and below, took part in a four-day FIFA training course at Kasarani in Nairobi.

The programme was tailored to prepare young officials with the necessary decision making skills for both domestic and international assignments. The focus on the training course was on theory, fitness, and practical match simulations to prepare them for higher-level competitions.

At senior level, there was a FIFA MA Elite Referees Course for existing officials, took place in Nairobi across four days.

The programme, conducted by FIFA instructors in partnership with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), focuses on upgrading the skills of elite referees and assistants through technical sessions, fitness tests, and analysis of the latest Laws of the Game to meet international standards.

Football Australia invests in female officiating infrastructure

Football Australia will utilise a USD 200 million Play Our Way Grant government grant to improve the recruitment and retain of female officials.

The move comes on the back of a survey which revealed women and girls dropping out of key officiating roles citing safety reasons and restricted pathways.

“Our referee community is stronger when it reflects the diversity of our game," said Football Australia’s Head of Referees, Jon Moss. This funding will allow us to enhance support for our female match officials - especially at the grassroots level - ensuring they feel safe, valued, and empowered to grow in their roles.”

The Play Our Way programme is a key Australian Government initiative designed to ensure women and girls can participate in sport safely, fairly, and on their own terms.

