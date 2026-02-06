FIFA Member Associations in focus (January 2026)

Oceania celebrate the opening of the OFC Pro League

FIFA Refereeing International Lists updated

Guam host presentation on FIFA's analysis of amateur football

FIFA provides financial and logistical support to its 211 Member Associations (MAs) through various programmes. Inside FIFA takes a look at the extraordinary work that has been done in recent weeks to promote, strengthen, and make football truly global.

Historic opening of the OFC Pro League

The first matches of the new OFC professional league were played in Auckland, New Zealand in January. This competition, created with FIFA’s support, lays the foundations for a professional career path for Oceanian footballers.

The first day of the eight-team tournament saw Fijian side Bula FC draw 2-2 with Vanuatu United FC, in the very first game of the OFC professional league. Auckland FC then won 3-0 against fellow New Zealanders South Island United. The following day, South Melbourne FC won 2-1 against Tahiti United, while Solomon Kings FC defeated PNG Hekari FC 1-0.

Match officials across Oceania also celebrated the historic opening, marking a significant step forward for refereeing in the region as football enters a fully professional era.

“For too long, we’ve been involved in an amateur environment whereby the match officials still have to prepare like they’re professionals,” said OFC Head of Refereeing Kevin Stoltenkamp. “The Pro League provides officials with their first chance to operate in a professional environment. It’s an opportunity for them to actually put their lifelong dream into action.”

The introduction of VAR adds another layer of significance to the appointments, providing officials with consistent exposure to elite tools used at FIFA level.

“To be able to use it a lot during the league and then go straight into FIFA tournaments will be a benefit for all of us,” FIFA referee CK Kawana-Waugh added. “It’s a massive thing for us to become the norm rather than the exception.”

FIFA Refereeing International Lists for 2026 updated

Uganda have 25 officials named on the FIFA Refereeing International Lists for 2026, with their responsibilities spread across Refereeing, Assistant Refereeing, Futsal and, for the first time, Beach Soccer.

New Zealand are also celebrating with 13 officials added to the list as they continue their representation from last year.

The United States also have a record 47 officials on the FIFA Refereeing International Lists for 2026.

“This record number of appointments is a direct reflection of the quality, professionalism, and consistency of U.S. Soccer referees across every discipline,” said Kari Seitz, U.S. Soccer Vice President of Refereeing.

“Our referees consistently deliver at the highest level, and that reputation allows the United States to continue expanding its presence on the global stage. Great soccer depends on great referees, and this group exemplifies the very best of our programme.”

Canada celebrated their own first with four match officials, with 19 individuals also fulfilling 21 positions.

Michael Venne (referee), Twayne Anderson and Camille Raymond (assistant referees) and Alexis Vaughan (futsal referee) are appointed for the first time in 2026.

“Canada Soccer is proud to have 19 match officials appointed to FIFA’s list of international referees,” said Canada Soccer President, Peter Augruso. “Their commitment, professionalism, and unwavering integrity exemplify the strength of our organisation.

“As leaders and role models, these officials will continue to inspire future generations to strive for excellence at the highest levels of the game.”

Australia celebrate first female appointed to FIFA Futsal Referee List

Australia have 32 match officials named, with Maria Patrikis their first female official appointed to the FIFA Futsal Referee List.

“The addition of six new referees from Australia in 2026 is a great achievement and Maria Patrikis’ appointment, who recently joined the inaugural AFC Futsal Referee Academy, is a historic moment," said Football Australia Interim CEO, Heather Garriock.

“It is great to see Australian women continue to break into new territory. We are proud to see all our Australian officials gaining invaluable international experience, both those appointed in 2026 and those already representing Australia on the FIFA International Referee Lists."

Guam host presentation on FIFA Amateur Football Environment Analysis

FIFA Regional Technical Consultants Mike Wong and Aris Caslib were in attendance as the Guam Football Association kicked off the new year with a presentation on FIFA's analysis of amateur football.

Over 50 stakeholders, including senators and mayors, were present to learn about the results of the FIFA surveys conducted in 2022 and to find out how Guam compares to all other FIFA MAs in terms of amateur football. Guests gained insights into the improvement of amateur football in Guam and also participated in a practical session where they shared their perspectives on promoting this development.

FIFA International referees celebrate domestic excellence

Joe Dickerson and Brooke Mayo were voted U.S. Soccer Referees of the Year.

Part of the first American group of match officials to work a FIFA World Cup final at the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, Mayo has been a member of the FIFA International Panel since 2018.

“I want to share my gratitude for everyone, especially the women, who have paved the way for all the opportunities that are now afforded to us as officials,” she said. “I believe with mutual respect and support for everyone involved, we can continue to grow this beautiful game in our country.”

Dickerson, who has been on the FIFA Panel since 2023, officiated eight matches at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™. “It is certainly a distinct honour and a pleasure to receive this award,” he said. “In representing more than 120,000 U.S. Soccer referees, I can only hope to do justice to, and embody, the hard work and dedication they all put into honing their craft at every level."

Pat Jennings honoured by Northern Ireland

Goalkeeper Pat Jennings' contribution to football in Northern Ireland was celebrated as the 80-year-old received a portrait from the Irish FA celebrating the 119 caps he won for his country.

Jennings made four appearances in Northern Ireland's best-ever performance at the FIFA World Cup when at Spain 1982 he conceded just one goal across the first three group games – including a famous 1-0 victory, with 10 men, against the hosts.

Despite retiring from club football in 1985, Jennings played his final international game at the 1986 FIFA World Cup Mexico™ on his 41st birthday, making him the World Cup's oldest-ever participant at that time.

FAI developing coaching pathways for female coaches in Ireland

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) continues to enhance opportunities for female coaches with women's only courses to secure their coaching licences. The push to attract more female coaches into football came after the FAI conducted research into identifying and addressing the issues that were preventing women from getting involved. "These barriers included access to courses, cost of courses, geographical location and time of courses, as well as the lack of opportunities coming from completing the courses," explains Niall O'Regan, head of FAI education and development.

"But the most significant challenge identified was the lack of role models in the game for them to see a career in football. We went about changing this and introduced a targeted approach to increasing the number of women's coaches at every level of the game."