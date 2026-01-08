FIFA Member Associations in focus (December 2025)

Wales and Ghana announce new partnership

Rwanda launches FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS)

Oceania benefitting from social media protection app, Respondology

FIFA provides financial and logistical support to its 211 Member Associations (MAs) through various programmes. We take a look at the extraordinary work that has been done in recent weeks to promote, strengthen, and make football truly global.

Wales and Ghana announce new strategic partnership

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have agreed a new strategic partnership as part of a collaboration between the two nations.

Ghanaian coaches will have access to the FAW’s Coach Education pathway, with a selection identified through the Ghana national programme which is heading to Wales in 2026 to begin their development journey. There is also the potential for youth and senior international fixtures between Wales and Ghana, the latter of which recently qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026™. FAW Chief Football Officer Dr David Adams believes the partnership will strongly enhance the growth and development of the game with young players given access to wider pathways.

“This partnership reflects the FAW’s growing reputation on the global stage," he said. "It will offer our young male and female players the chance to experience football outside Europe, bringing variety and challenge as we continue to strive for consistent qualification for major tournaments. At the same time, it allows us to share knowledge with a successful African football nation and learn from their approach."

Rwanda launches FIFA Talent Development Scheme

FIFA has appointed Talent Coach Frédéric Crébiller as the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) announced its participation in FIFA's Talent Development Scheme (TDS)

Targeting players aged 12 to 16, the TDS scheme will empower young Rwandans to grow technically and mentally over the next two years, as part of a broader five-year global initiative.

Football Australia continue to roll out FIFA's TDS

The FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS) extended its reach in Australia this month. In Northern New South Wales, young players had the opportunity to work with FIFA coaches through workshops and well-being sessions.

Kick-started under the guidance of FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger, the FIFA Talent Development Scheme aims to help MAs fulfil their potential by ensuring that every talented player has a chance to be detected and developed. Driven by FIFA’s desire for long-term dedication to growing global talent development, the TDS helps raise the standards of national team football around the world for both men and women.

FIFA social media app protecting players in Oceania from online abuse

The Cook Islands Football Association (CIFA) has enhanced its protection of players by utilising the AI-powered online moderation platform Respondology.

FIFA made the technology free to access to all MAs with the platform moderating comments on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok social media accounts.

Respondology acts as a protective shield for players, coaches, officials, staff, and fans by detecting and hiding harmful or abusive comments.

Football meets art

Scotland have celebrated their qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, their first appearance at the tournament for 28 years, by hanging an image of Scott McTominay's acrobatic goal against Denmark at Hampden in the Scottish National Portrait Galleries in Edinburgh.

McTominay, a nominee on The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2025, scored the opening goal in a dramatic 4-2 win in the conclusive FIFA World Cup qualifier to seal Scotland's place at this summer's tournament.

FIFA Arena mini pitch inaugurated in Pristina

The sports field at the Hasan Prishtina primary and secondary school in Pristina has been given a facelift. The new FIFA Arena, owned by the Football Federation of Kosovo (FFK), was inaugurated in a joint effort between FIFA and the city administration.

"The FIFA Arena is not just a playing field, but an environment in which important educational values such as respect, cooperation, equality and fair play are cultivated. For many students, it can be the first step towards realising their sporting dreams, while for everyone else it is a place where memories, friendships and values are created that will last a lifetime," read a statement from the association.

FFK President Agim Ademi added: "Spontaneous or street football, which has always been popular here, is also part of my programme, and these areas will directly contribute to the promotion of talent. In addition, as part of spontaneous football, we have launched the school league in cooperation with the municipality of Pristina, which we intend to expand to other cities."

Nigeria launches FIFA Talent Development Scheme for Girls

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) officially inaugurated the FIFA Talent Development Scheme for Girls at the Noble Hall Leadership Academy in Abuja on Wednesday 10 December.

“This scheme is dedicated to uncovering talents among both boys and girls. Nigeria has consistently led women’s football in Africa for the past 25 years, a fact validated by recent CAF Award recognitions,” said NFF President Musa Gusau.

“I extend my congratulations to these young girls as the first beneficiaries of this initiative. It is heartening to see that football remains a sport of interest among many young people, which is truly commendable.”

Thailand and Poland crowned world’s best at FIFAe World Cup™

The FIFAe World Cup™ featuring eFootball™ united the world’s top nations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 10 to 13 December, crowning two world champions on mobile and console. Thailand and Poland lifted the iconic trophies in a spectacular celebration of national pride and world-class competitive play. These competitions launched the FIFAe Finals 25 and set the stage for a new era of esports entertainment.

With over 16.5 million players taking part globally this season, the stage is set for the next generation of esports talent. The journey will continue in February 2026 when the FIFAe Challenger Series kicks off in-game in eFootball, marking the first step on the road to the FIFAe World Cup 26. Full details are available on FIFA.gg.

Officials added to FIFA International List of Match Officials 2026

Five Indians have been invited to join the FIFA international list of match officials. Rachana Kamani, Ashwin Kumar and Aditya Purkayastha have been added to the FIFA list of women and men Referees, respectively. Meanwhile, Peter Christopher and Muralitharan Pandurangan have been inducted as Assistant Referees.

Scotland and Malawi also celebrated new officials added to the international list. Ryan Lee and Duncan Nicolson join the list for the first time alongside Victoria Kane and Hannah McLean. Duncan McLullich also joins the list as a Fustal FIFA Referee alongside Gordon McCabe. It is the first time Scotland has had multiple international futsal referees on the list at the same time.

“Duncan and Ryan join the FIFA Referee list, while Hannah and Victoria are included on the Assistant Referee list. I am also delighted that Duncan has been included for the first time on the FIFA Futsal Referee list,” said Scottish FA Head of Refereeing Willie Collum. “To represent your country on the FIFA list is a great honour and opens the door to officiating at the very highest level of the game.”

In Malawi, Emily Chathamthumba has been included on the International list following the retirement of Bernadetta Kuyimbira, while Rose Zimba has returned to the FIFA International Referees List. Eness Gumbo remains Malawi’s only Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the 2026 season. Mathews Ngwira and Solomon Siliwonde have been approved as beach soccer referees.

