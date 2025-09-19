African football leaders gather at Egyptian FA headquarters renovated with FIFA Forward funds

CAF Football Management Executive Programme hosted at Egyptian FA headquarters in 6th of October City

Facility upgraded using FIFA Forward investment of USD 6.65 million across three phases

Egyptian FA technical centre now a hub for African football development, where it can host meetings and training sessions, as well as provide accommodation

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) held a workshop on its Football Management Executive Programme at the Egyptian FA headquarters in 6th of October City between 15 and 17 September. The event brought together representatives from CAF Member Associations (MAs), clubs and football organisations, highlighting the facility’s growing role as a regional hub for knowledge-sharing and capacity-building. Officially opened by FIFA President Gianni Infantino in November 2021, the Egyptian FA headquarters and technical centre have since undergone further upgrades financed through the FIFA Forward Programme. In total, USD 6.65 million has been approved by the FIFA Development Committee across three phases, ensuring the site can host major development programmes and events for African football.

“Through the FIFA Forward Programme, we are not only building facilities but also creating opportunities for learning, leadership and long-term growth across African football,” said Gelson Fernandes, Deputy Chief Member Associations Officer and Regional Director, Africa. “The Egyptian FA headquarters is a prime example of how investment in infrastructure translates directly into capacity building, enabling CAF and its Member Associations to shape the future of the game.” The CAF Football Management Executive Programme is designed to strengthen leadership and management capacity across African football, equipping executives from associations, clubs and related organisations to drive sustainable growth.

"The CAF Football Management Executive Programme, now in its second year, has been a great initiative in not only building capacity in our member associations and clubs, but also in giving Africa competitive advantage globally in developing the future leaders that will make a meaningful contribution to football”, said Véron Mosengo-Omba, CAF General Secretary. “The growth and development of football in Africa requires partnerships between CAF, the member associations, FIFA, government and the private sector. We are grateful to the Egyptian Football Association for opening its doors and hosting this important programme. Their commitment, combined with the support of the FIFA Forward investment, has transformed this centre into world class facility.”