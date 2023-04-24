Normalisation committee appointed in Congo DR

to ensure that the members of the electoral committees are appointed by the FECOFA Congress in line with the new FECOFA Statutes and electoral code approved on 15 September 2022;

The normalisation committee will consist of a suitable number of members, who will be appointed jointly by FIFA and CAF as soon as possible. All members of the normalisation committee will be subject to an eligibility check to be carried out by the FIFA Review Committee in accordance with the FIFA Governance Regulations. None of the members of the normalisation committee will be eligible for the positions to be filled during the upcoming elections of FECOFA under any circumstances.