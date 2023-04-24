Normalisation committee appointed in Congo DR

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to appoint a normalisation committee for the Congo DR Football Association (FECOFA) in accordance with art. 8 par. 2 of the FIFA Statutes.
The mandate of the normalisation committee will end no later than 30 November 2023 and includes the following tasks:
to run the daily affairs of FECOFA ;
to ensure that the members of the electoral committees are appointed by the FECOFA Congress in line with the new FECOFA Statutes and electoral code approved on 15 September 2022;
to ensure that elections of the relevant members and affiliates (i.e. leagues, districts, etc.) of FECOFA take place in a timely manner;
as a last step, to ensure that elections of a new FECOFA Executive Committee take place on the basis of the new statutory framework of FECOFA.
The normalisation committee will consist of a suitable number of members, who will be appointed jointly by FIFA and CAF as soon as possible. All members of the normalisation committee will be subject to an eligibility check to be carried out by the FIFA Review Committee in accordance with the FIFA Governance Regulations. None of the members of the normalisation committee will be eligible for the positions to be filled during the upcoming elections of FECOFA under any circumstances.
The specific period of time during which the normalisation committee shall perform its functions shall expire as soon as it has fulfilled all of its tasks, but by no later than 30 November 2023.