Elkhan Mammadov to join FIFA as Director Member Associations Europe

Brings 15 years of European football governance experience to the post

Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) General Secretary and Executive Vice President starts new role on 1 May 2022

FIFA is delighted to announce the appointment of Elkhan Mammadov as Director Member Associations Europe.

Mammadov will assume the position on 1 May 2022, with specific responsibility for regional strategies on the implementation of the FIFA Forward programme, analysing specific requirements across European football’s 55 FIFA member associations in order to define development projects and to ensure their implementation in line with the FIFA framework.

His appointment ends a spell of almost a decade and a half with the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), initially as General Secretary and latterly in the role of Executive Vice President. Mammadov assumes the role vacated by Nodar Akhalkatsi, who has been appointed to the post of FIFA Director of Strategic Projects and Member Association Governance.

“It is a real boost to FIFA to have Elkhan joining the team,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “His commitment to building the foundations of football has reaped significant reward for everyone involved in the sport in Azerbaijan, and I look forward to him applying his experience for the benefit of European football as a whole. We welcome him to the FIFA team.”

Mammadov joined AFFA in 2007 and played a leading role in raising the stature of all sports in Azerbaijan. He was Chairman of Local Organising Structure behind the third edition of the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in his home country in 2012, whilst simultaneously sitting on FIFA’s Fair Play and Social Responsibility Committee. He had a guiding hand in Baku staging further international events, namely the 2015 European Games and 2019 UEFA Europa League final before hosting four matches, including a quarter-final, at UEFA EURO 2020.

“It is a very special opportunity to join FIFA and I do so with feelings of responsibility and honour,” said Mammadov, who will be based in Paris with the FIFA Member Associations team. “Today, FIFA is a locomotive of the game, covering every corner of our fragile world. Together with the FIFA team and member associations, I am sure we will continue developing football, implementing new ideas for further developing both men’s and women’s football.