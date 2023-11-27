FIFA supports Northern Super League clubs in Canada through landmark workshop

First-ever FIFA Campus – Essential Course in Club Management delivered for a women’s professional football league

Senior executives from all six founding Northern Super League clubs took part in the two-day workshop in Toronto

Initiative to strengthen the sustainable growth of women’s club football

FIFA has delivered the first-ever FIFA Campus – Essential Course in Club Management designed specifically for a women’s professional football league, bringing together senior executives from the Northern Super League (NSL) and The Canadian Soccer Association (CSA) for a two-day workshop in Toronto, Canada.

Held from 7 to 8 July at York Lions Stadium and AFC Toronto’s facilities at York University, the workshop took place as part of the Americas edition of the FIFA Campus – Essential Course in Club Management, under the auspices of the FIFA Leagues and Clubs Professionalisation Programme. The initiative involved close collaboration with the CSA and NSL, while also incorporating FIFA’s Commercial Strategy Programme for women’s football and the FIFA Campus.

Representatives from the six founding NSL clubs – Vancouver Rise, Calgary Wild, AFC Toronto, Ottawa Rapid, Montréal Roses and Halifax Tides – gathered for the landmark event alongside CSA and NSL staff.

Conducted by FIFA experts and international practitioners, the workshop addressed the opportunities and challenges facing a newly established women’s professional league. Sessions covered women’s football development and global benchmarking, governance, marketing, branding and communications, commercial development and fan engagement, strategy and identity, strategic planning and matchday operations.

The programme was jointly formulated by FIFA’s Professional Football Relations & Development Subdivision and Women’s Football Division, reflecting the institution’s integrated approach to advancing the long-term professionalisation and sustainable growth of the women’s club game.

“Clubs are at the heart of football, and the Northern Super League represents an exciting and important step forward for the women’s game in Canada,” said Ornella Desirée Bellia, FIFA’s Director of Professional Football Relations & Development. “We are proud to support these clubs through the FIFA Campus – Essential Course in Club Management, which will assist them in building the professional structures and capabilities they need to grow sustainably. This initiative exemplifies our commitment to both club professionalisation and the development of women’s football.”

Dame Sarai Bareman, FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer, added: “Strong, commercially successful leagues are crucial to the future of women’s football. By helping clubs engage more fans and ultimately unlock new revenue opportunities, we are laying the foundations for a sustainable professional game. Bringing together the founding clubs of the NSL through these two programmes is a significant step in that journey.”

“Commercial growth is about more than increasing revenue: it creates the resources to invest in players, staff, facilities and the fan experience, all of which drives the long-term success of our sport. We are excited to follow the growth of the NSL as it builds a strong commercial base and helps shape the future of women’s football in Canada.”

The workshop formed part of FIFA’s broader commitment to bolstering the sustainable professionalisation of club football across the Americas, equipping clubs with the knowledge, leadership and strategic capabilities required to forge resilient organisations and foster the continued growth of the women’s game.

“The Northern Super League is a strong example of the exciting progress we are seeing in women’s football across the Americas”, said Jair Bertoni, FIFA Regional Director Americas. “Professional leagues are essential to creating a competitive environment where players can develop, perform at the highest level and build lasting careers in the game. Building on the success already achieved by Canada’s women’s national team, a strong domestic professional league is a key step in reinforcing the entire football pathway from grassroots and youth development to the elite level.