Uruguay reinforce Complejo Celeste as leading high-performance centre for development of national game

Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) renovates artificial pitch at Complejo Celeste training ground and develops green spaces for sporting use

Both improvements sit within a wider AUF plan, supported financially by the FIFA Forward Programme

National team players bound for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in attendance at the event

With national team players training on site in the run-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026™, the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) inaugurated phases three and four of the wider redevelopment of the Complejo Celeste training centre in Canelones on Thursday 4 June.

Backed by the FIFA Forward Programme, the AUF has completed the renovation of the artificial pitch and irrigation system, alongside the development of more than 15,400m² of green space for high-performance sporting use.

The project also saw the construction of Uruguay’s first hybrid grass pitch, which is currently being used by the national team for training. The project reinforces the Complejo Celeste’s status as a modern, sustainable high-performance centre, aligned with the current and future needs of Uruguayan football.

The investment was in the region of USD 1.5 million. Factoring in phase one, which involved the purchase of the land, and phase two, which included the renovation of the changing rooms and offices at the complex, total funding from FIFA’s Forward Programme for the wider project stood at around USD 3.2 million.

The event was led by AUF president Ignacio Alonso and attended by Uruguayan president Yamandú Orsi and Rafael Arias, head of FIFA’s Regional Office in Asunción, Paraguay, among other officials.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino addressed the event via video message. “It gives me great pleasure to address you today as you celebrate the opening of a series of impressive improvements at the Complejo Celeste, the prestigious facilities where Uruguay train and develop exceptional players who leave a lasting mark on world football,” he said.

“We’re delighted that the AUF has made such productive and meaningful use of FIFA’s Forward Programme, investing in the region of USD 1.5 million in state-of-the-art pitches and training facilities that their players will benefit from for many years to come,” he added.

Alonso couldn’t hide his satisfaction. “This is the result of many hours, months and ideas and initiatives being bandied about, as we’re at a very special training complex,” said the AUF president.

“It’s been essential to have the contributions of our own Association, which stem from the efforts of our players, who, through their involvement, help generate resources for our football. But FIFA’s backing has also been fundamental, and through its Forward Programme it has supported the project since this complex was first established.”

The new artificial pitch, replacing the one installed in 2011 with FIFA support, features FIFA Quality Pro-certified turf, a shock-absorbing pad for cushioning and injury prevention, and a modern smart irrigation system fed by its own water infrastructure.

Alongside this, the project enabled the development of Uruguay’s first hybrid grass pitch and a full reorganisation of the training spaces at the Complejo Celeste, providing greater flexibility for sporting planning and significantly increasing the site’s operational capacity.

The reorganisation and optimisation of green spaces at the Complejo Celeste were partly in response to Uruguay’s preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Areas previously used for gardening work, which generated operational costs without a specific sporting purpose, have been converted into functional areas for high-performance training use.

In addition to reducing wear on the main pitches, these new areas can be used for warm-ups, goalkeeper training and individual training drills. In total, the project enabled the recovery of around 15,400m² of green space for sporting use, significantly increasing the site’s operational capacity and training flexibility.

“The Complejo Celeste is far more than just a training centre; it is a symbol of the AUF’s commitment to football development. These new projects demonstrate the impact that can be achieved when there is a shared vision between FIFA and its Member Associations,” said Jair Bertoni, Director of FIFA’s Member Associations Division (Americas).

“This modernisation not only strengthens the preparation of Uruguay’s men’s, women’s and youth teams, but also supports coach education programmes, refereeing and wider talent development. We’re incredibly proud to be supporting the AUF in this project.”