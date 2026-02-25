Development of football in Panama boosted by FIFA Forward support

Panamanian Football Federation (FPF) unveil new High Performance Centre (HPC), a strategic initiative aimed at developing football in the country

Panama’s senior men’s team will compete at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ this summer after missing out on Qatar 2022

The U-17 national team confirmed their qualification for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026™ in late February

Some outstanding work being carried out by the Panamanian Football Federation (FPF) and its national teams is helping to establish Panama as an emerging football force in Central America. And while their return to major tournaments has been driven by some impressive performances on the pitch, it is equally the result of the work being carried out by their federation.

That hard work was on display at the beginning of February, when the FPF showcased its High Performance Centre (HPC) project to members of FIFA’s Member Associations Division (Americas). The initiative, which is strategic to maintaining the strong development of Panamanian football, is supported by the FIFA Forward Programme.

“FIFA’s financial support has been instrumental in enabling us to deliver a project of this scale. It’s given us solid foundations and the ability to move forward with key infrastructure without compromising institutional stability,” saidMatthew De Roche, FPF Development Director.

“The FPF has taken the strategic decision to develop the HPC step by step. This approach allows us to optimise resources, reduce risk and prioritise areas that generate the greatest short-term sporting impact, while keeping our long-term vision firmly in focus.”

Set to become a cornerstone of Panamanian football, the HPC will support all of the nation’s teams, now and in the years ahead. “It brings all our national teams, from youth levels through to the senior side, under the same roof. It will allow us to work with the best sports resources and to plan long term without relying on external infrastructure,” De Roche added.

The FIFA Forward Programme is designed to provide MAs with comprehensive, tailored support for football development, offering both funding and expertise, as demonstrated by the FPF’s HPC project.

“The FIFA Forward Programme has not only made progress on the HPC possible, but has also helped ensure that the project is developed with a focus on sustainability, good governance and strategic planning. It will benefit Panamanian football for many years to come”, De Roche continued.

“FIFA’s support has been key to the development of football in Panama. Beyond the financial backing, the real value of the programme lies in its structure and the framework it puts in place.

“Looking ahead, we hope the HPC will become the backbone of our work. We want it to be the place where the development of players, coaches, referees and everyone else in football comes together.”

The signs are clear that Panamanian football is on the rise in Central America, with its national teams becoming regulars on the FIFA stage.

The women’s national team marked its FIFA Women’s World Cup™ debut at Australia and New Zealand 2023 with a strong performance, capped by a memorable goal from Marta Cox against France.

And in 2023, the men’s national team firmly established itself in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking top 50, moving within reach of the top 30 inrecent months. Most importantly, after missing out on Qatar 2022, Panama will return to the FIFA World Cup 2026™, drawn in Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana and England.

This success reflects a structured, long-term process centred on strengthened youth pathways, professionalisation of coaching, infrastructure, effective governance and holistic player development “When the entire ecosystem operates in a coherent, long-term manner, World Cup qualification is less a shock and more a realistic expectation,” said De Roche, pointing to the progress made by the FPF.

Panama’s latest achievement has been securing a place at the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026, which will take place in Qatar, their fifth appearance at the tournament. The U-17s delivered a flawless Concacaf qualifying campaign, winning all of their matches at the Rommel Fernández Stadium in Panama City.

“This qualification is significant as it enables structured development processes and provides the players with the opportunity to compete at a high level, and that is where their development as footballers begins,” said Panama’s U-17 national team head coach, Felipe Baloy.

Baloy has written his name into the country’s football history as the first Panamanian to qualify for a World Cup as both a player and head coach. He is an authoritative voice on football development in Panama.

“Football in Panama has come a long way, across all levels. Our national teams are now competing on the international stage and qualifying for World Cup tournaments,” he said. “There is increased emphasis on developing children and young players and giving them opportunities to compete from an early age.”

“For us to keep growing, it will be vital for the FPF to continue investing in education and development. Having our younger players competing in strong domestic leagues helps all our youth national teams and allows us to go to tournaments not just to take part, but to compete.”

Baloy also addressed FIFA’s decision to expand the number of teams at the now annual FIFA U-17 World Cups, a move that has benefitted Panama.