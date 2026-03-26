North Macedonia dreaming of debut on biggest stage

Having featured at UEFA EURO 2020, Lynxes now look to make leap to global showpiece

FIFA Forward Programme instrumental in developing North Macedonian football

Around USD 2.8 million invested in infrastructure projects with aim of driving sustainable growth in the country

David v. Goliath – or so-called minnows that punch above their weight on the global stage: as countless examples have shown, dreams in football can come true. Fans of the North Macedonian national team know that all too well. The Balkan side made history by gracing UEFA EURO 2020 (held in 2021), their first major tournament, and now stand on the brink of writing a new chapter by qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The Lynxes lie two play-off victories away from snagging one of the final berths at this year’s FIFA World Cup™, with their first challenge coming against Denmark. “Honestly, this is one of the most important matches of my international career. There’s no better feeling than winning in moments like these and competing for a place at the World Cup. I hope we can repeat what we did in Palermo,” said Aleksandar Trajkovski, referring to the 1-0 upset of Italy in the 2022 World Cup play-off semi-finals.

The veteran forward went on to explain that he and his teammates are not getting ahead of themselves by thinking about their potential opponents if they advance to the final (against either Czechia or the Republic of Ireland). Rather, the underdogs are taking each match as it comes, with their full focus currently on the Denmark showdown. “The pressure is on them; we have nothing to lose. We’ll approach the game calmly and give everything on the pitch. Whatever happens, we’re ready,” Trajkovski stressed.

Football has burgeoned in North Macedonia in recent years, thanks in no small part to FIFA’s support, particularly through the FIFA Forward Programme. Last June, FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed optimism about the future of the game in this landlocked nation in Southeast Europe following a meeting with Masar Omeragić, President of the Football Federation of Macedonia (FFM), praising his “vision for football in his country”. “With support from FIFA through the Forward Programme, our federation and Macedonian football are given a real opportunity to advance football at all levels, from infrastructure to the development of youth categories," said Omeragić. "The partnership with FIFA is a confirmation of trust and a shared vision for a more organised, stronger and more competitive football. With a clear plan and dedicated work, we continue to build a system that creates conditions for new generations and improved success.”

One of the FFM’s key objectives is to expand infrastructure. To achieve this, a large share of the FIFA Forward funds – around USD 2.8 million – has been invested in stadiums and training facilities, especially pitches. This underlines a clear commitment to sustainable growth and the long-term development of the game in the country.

By the end of 2025, more than USD 205,000 had been ploughed into modernising the main natural-grass pitch at the Petar Miloševski Training Centre in the capital, Skopje. The playing surface was upgraded and state-of-the-art drainage and irrigation systems were installed, bringing the pitch up to international standards. The high-quality natural turf provides optimal conditions for the development of both elite and youth players all year round, while also helping to reduce the risk of injuries.

This long-term progress is also reflected in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking. North Macedonia were 166th in March 2017. Now, less than 10 years on, they are 100 places higher in the latest edition – clear evidence of the sustained upward trend. A nationwide, root-and-branch vision