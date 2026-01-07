Mexico kicks off National Championships, backed by FIFA Forward

Mexico hosted its first-ever Under-9 and Under-11 National Championships In 2025

Nearly 2,000 boys and girls representing 32 states descended upon Puebla for the tournament

The competition benefited from the backing of FIFA’s Forward Programme

With nearly 2,000 boys and girls from 32 states taking part, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), backed by FIFA’s Forward Programme, has launched a historic project in Puebla to level the playing field at grassroots level.

Mexican football’s stars of tomorrow descended upon Puebla. In an unprecedented logistical effort for these age groups, the FMF officially launched the first-ever Under-9 and Under-11 National Football Championships, a project set to become crucial for spotting and nurturing up-and-coming talent in the country.

This historic tournament is far from a one-off; it serves as the foundation of a strategic project, supported by FIFA’s Forward Programme, aimed at transforming the country’s grassroots football system.

The tournament was launched to tackle a pressing issue identified in the national football system: a clear ‘competitive gap’ at grassroots level in non-school youth football. Until now, the absence of a single, elite competition for youth categories has hampered players’ technical and social development.

Each and every participant is a winner, having won their respective state qualifiers. I want to extend a big thank you and congratulations to the state of Puebla for their relentless hard work in organising this tournament. Mauricio Bailon General Director of Sports Development - FMF

They relied on the full backing of FIFA to pull it off. Thanks to the Forward Programme, FIFA has handed over more than USD 1 million to ensure the project’s viability until 2027, while also providing continued support and advice, which is crucial for the competition’s growth.

In line with modern youth development guidelines, the 2025 tournament introduced 7v7 and 9v9 matches. These formats were designed with the specific physical, technical, and tactical requirements of young players in mind.

Smaller teams and pitch dimensions allow every child to get on the ball more, make more decisions per minute, and get to grips with a playing environment suited to their age and development, rather than making the jump straight into the traditional 11-a-side format, which is too big a step for many players at this age.

Speaking on this topic, Sergio Palacios, FIFA’s Manager for Member Association Development at the Regional Office in Panama, said: “Puebla’s first-ever 2025 National Championships are set to become a key pillar for the future development of Mexican football. This competition not only crowns the champions in each category, but also plays a key role in supporting the footballing journey of boys and girls across the country, from their first outings at grassroots level, through the youth ranks, and into the National team.

“We’re over the moon to support this initiative through FIFA’s Forward Programme, ensuring every crop of players has a clear, structured pathway and real opportunities for growth, development, and international exposure.”

Puebla plays host to a huge sporting celebration: 16 games taking place at once

The magnitude of the event in Puebla was a evidenced by the success of the turnout. During the tournament, 128 teams, representing all 32 states, competed in 290 matches. It was non-stop, intense action, with 16 matches on the go at all times, creating a truly electric footballing atmosphere.

The success of this sporting celebration was made possible thanks to the collaboration between the FMF’s Amateur Department and the local support of Puebla’s Department of Sport and Youth, which ensured everything was in place to host the teams.

The very first champions

After several days of intense and exciting football, four state teams etched their names into the history books as the very first winners of this championship:

Girls’ Under-9: Baja California (Runners-up: Tamaulipas)

Boys’ Under-9 : Veracruz (Runners-up: Coahuila)

Girls’ Under-11: Durango (Runners-up: Veracruz)

Boys’ Under-11: San Luis Potosí (Runners-up: Coahuila)

This first-ever tournament is just the beginning. Key age groups, including Under-12 and Under-13, will be added in 2026 and 2027.

Courtesy of FIFA’s full backing, Mexico confirms that investing at grassroots level is key, ensuring that talented young players, no matter which corner of the country they come from, have a well-structured and methodically designed footballing environment in which to shine.