A home for the future of Austrian football thanks to support from FIFA Forward

FIFA President Gianni Infantino: “A historic moment for Austrian football…that marks the start of a new chapter”

ÖFB Campus is officially inaugurated after 17 months of construction

The new national football hub received over USD 3.16 million in support from the FIFA Forward Programme

The long wait is finally over. After 28 years, Austria are returning to football’s biggest stage as their national team will compete at the FIFA World Cup™ for the first time since 1998.

During this time, FIFA’s support has played a key role in the development of Austrian football and has made a significant contribution to its progress. Through the FIFA Forward Programme, over USD 3.16 million was allocated for the construction of the new ÖFB Campus in Vienna, which was officially inaugurated on Thursday, 14 May 2026.

This investment provides the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB)with the resources and stability needed to implement tailored development strategies, strengthen competitiveness and further promote inclusion across Austrian football.

"Today is a historic moment for Austrian football,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a video message. “The opening of the ÖFB Campus in Vienna marks the start of a new chapter, one that will provide a permanent home for Austrian football, as well as a place where future generations can learn, train and grow. This campus is much more than just an infrastructure project. It's a symbol of vision, ambition and a long-term engagement for the growth of football in Austria..

“These achievements are not by chance. They are the result of investment, structure and firm conviction. FIFA is proud to have supported the Austrian (Football Association on this journey, and I'm convinced that this new campus will contribute to making even bigger successes possible in the future.”

After approximately 17 months of construction and several years of planning, the ÖFB Campus is now fully operational. The new national football hub was officially inaugurated in the presence of numerous guests from politics, sport and business, including FIFA Vice-President and UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, Austrian Vice-Chancellor and Sports Minister Andreas Babler, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, Vienna mayor Michael Ludwig and FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov.

“This is where the future of Austrian football is being built,” said ÖFB president Josef Pröll. “The campus is a symbol of unity, professionalism, togetherness and progress, and it should inspire our young people.It’s a shared home for all areas of Austrian football. Here, we can work even more closely together, learn from one another and create the foundations for sustainable sporting success. Without the support of the federal government, the city of Vienna, UEFA and FIFA, this flagship project would not have been possible.”

The inauguration featured a wide-ranging programme for football fans of all ages, including campus tours, a children’s football tournament and several other activities, underlining its role not only as a high-performance centre but also as a place for community engagement and exchange.

The entire complex covers 55,000 square metres and includes a mini stadium, three natural-grass pitches, one artificial pitch, modern dressing-room and operational facilities, accommodation and contemporary office spaces. For the first time, all central departments of the ÖFB are located on a single site. At the heart of the project are the mini stadium, which can host up to 1,000 spectators, and the association’s new headquarters, including a media centre.

“The ÖFB can now truly showcase itself for the first time,” explained campus director Andreas Baumgartner. “Previously, with different locations and office-only spaces, it simply wasn’t possible. Now we can host international guests, organise events ourselves and, alongside our digital platforms, show what Austrian football represents. It makes a huge difference, especially as the ÖFB has mainly been perceived publicly through the national team. In reality, it represents much more, and now we can communicate that here.”

The adjacent building will house national-team changing rooms and hospitality facilities, while the entire complex has been designed so that all buildings face the main pitch.

Sustainability was also central to the project. Particular attention was paid to avoiding the creation of “heat islands” within the site, while large green areas were added to offset surface sealing and create a pleasant microclimate. The entire complex is powered through a combination of district heating, geothermal energy and heat pumps.

“Of course, we implemented everything that is considered state of the art today,” Baumgartner added. “That includes a large photovoltaic system. We are especially proud of our pitch heating and cooling system – it makes us one of the pioneers in Europe.”