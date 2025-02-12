Guatemala's national teams to benefit from upgraded accommodation funded by FIFA Forward

Refurbished building can accommodate three teams and boasts improved facilities

FIFA President Gianni Infantino hails “another step forward for football in Guatemala”

The men’s national team are bidding to qualify for their first FIFA World Cup™

Guatemala's national teams are to enjoy much-improved accommodation at their Elite Performance Centre (CAR) following the completion of a comprehensive refurbishment funded by the FIFA Forward programme. The new rooms and facilities were opened on 11 February by the President of the Guatemalan Football Association (Fedefut), Gerardo Paiz. Thanks to the refurbishment, the number of rooms has been increased by nearly half to 45 and the building – used by men's and women's senior and youth sides – will now be able to host three teams instead of two.

Other facilities have been upgraded to bring them up to the standard needed for players performing and training at the highest level. The social areas have been renovated and a small study area has been built, allowing youth team athletes to continue with their schoolwork. An innovative water filtration system has been installed, featuring an eco-friendly purification system that supplies clean water throughout the building and now allows Fedefut to bottle its own water for the use of the facility. “We have made a great effort, together with the FIFA Forward project, to refurbish the CAR so that our national team players can enjoy a dignified and comfortable environment for their training camps,” Mr Paiz said. The opening is a timely boost for the men’s national team who are attempting to qualify for the FIFA World Cup™ for the first time. They have won their first two matches in Group E in the second round of Concacaf qualification for the FIFA World Cup 26™ and play their final two games in June, at home to the Dominican Republic and away to Jamaica. The top two teams in the group then progress to the third round.

"This day marks another step forward for football in Guatemala," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a recorded message broadcast at the event. Recalling his visit to the country in August 2022, he added: “I saw the tremendous passion and love you all have for football, and, allied to your intelligence and hard and continuous work, has brought you this great achievement we are celebrating today.”

The FIFA President stressed the importance of good infrastructure for the development of football and said the project was exactly what the FIFA Forward programme was designed for.

“As we all know, for footballers to be able to perform on the pitch, they need rest and recovery off it, and the renovation of the team accommodation at the Elite Performance Centre provides all Guatemalan footballers with the environment they need for that.

"The men’s senior team will, no doubt, find this out for themselves when the centre becomes their base for June’s FIFA World Cup 26 qualifiers. I can also assure you that we will be alongside you, working together, to help you achieve your future goals too.”

Elite Performance Centre (CAR) Guatemala | FIFA President Gianni Infantino 03:22

FIFA Member Associations Division Regional Director Americas Jair Bertoni attended the event. Mr Infantino visited the CAR during his trip to Guatemala in 2022 as well as the Fedefut headquarters, the National Stadium and the futsal dome. In August 2023, Fedefut opened a new artificial pitch with support from FIFA Forward which also sponsored the process of obtaining planning permission and permits in a separate project.