Bangladesh inaugurates two new artificial pitches funded by FIFA Forward Programme

More than USD 1 million in funding from the FIFA Forward Programme used to construct two new fields in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Tabith Awal expressed “heartfelt gratitude” for FIFA’s support

Men’s, women’s and youth teams will have access to pitches at Bir Sherestha Shaheed Shipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium and BFF House

Bangladesh has celebrated a “new chapter in our football development journey”, according to Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Tabith Awal, who helped inaugurate two new artificial pitches in the nation’s capital, Dhaka, funded by the FIFA Forward Programme. The ceremonies took place on 14 October and were witnessed by several dignitaries and officials, including Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, the country’s Honourable Advisor for Youth and Sports, while FIFA’s Lead of the Regional Office South Asia, Prince Rufus, attended virtually. “This is indeed a significant achievement for the football of Bangladesh. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the FIFA authorities for their continued support and cooperation in the development of football in Bangladesh,” Mr Awal said.

More than USD 1.04m in FIFA Forward funding was used to install the artificial pitches. The first anchors the Bir Sherestha Shaheed Shipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium, a centrally-located venue that can accommodate up to 25,000 spectators. The second pitch is less than one mile away and adjacent to BFF House, the federation’s headquarters. Additional improvements include a sprinkler system installed at the former and a new dressing room at the latter. Work began in December 2024 and both new pitches are expected to last around 12 years. They will be used to stage lower-division men’s matches, senior women’s competitions, youth tournaments and more, thus enhancing access and opportunity for players at all levels throughout the sprawling capital. Although Bangladesh was eliminated from contention in 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifying on 14 October with a 1-1 draw in Hong Kong, the national team have made positive progress in recent years. From a low of 197th in 2018, Bangladesh have climbed to 184th in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking. In 2023, the Bengal Tigers reached the semi-finals of the SAFF Championship before falling in extra time to guest participant Kuwait. It was their best performance at the South Asian regional championship since 2009.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have surged up the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking, soaring 24 place to 104th in the August edition on the back of three consecutive victories in qualifying for next year’s AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia, which doubles as the qualification tournament for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™. The Bengal Tigresses booked their place in Australia after topping a group that included Bahrain, Myanmar and Turkmenistan.

The two new fields in Dhaka will only enhance Bangladesh’s football prospects. They are part of FIFA’s broader commitment to boost the beautiful game across the country, which also includes FIFA Forward funding that the BFF intends to invest in a national technical centre. The federation hopes to embark upon construction of the proposed new facility in Cox’s Bazar using FIFA Forward funds in the future.

“The government is giving special importance to infrastructural development in the sports sector, as we believe strong infrastructure is the foundation of sporting excellence,” Mr Mahmud said. “I sincerely appreciate FIFA’s continued assistance in improving Bangladesh’s sports facilities, and I urge for this valuable cooperation to continue in the years ahead for the betterment of our football and overall sports development.”