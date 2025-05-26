FIFA Connect Workshop hailed as a significant milestone for Nepalese football

Nepali football administrators gathered in Satdobato in May for a one-day FIFA Connect Workshop for the member districts of the All Nepal Football Association (ANFA). The educational workshop on the FIFA Connect Programme , which helps FIFA Member Associations (MAs) register all their stakeholders in a systematic way and keep track of players, coaches and referees, was hailed as a significant milestone for Nepalese football as it transitions to a modern, digital era. The interactive workshop explained the process of how the FIFA Connect Programme provides a unique FIFA ID code for every individual who has a role in the football organisation. This code is essentially a digital football passport number and has the information and history of each stakeholder and provides key statistics. Prince Rufus, Lead FIFA Regional Office India, and FIFA Consultant Mazahar Ahmed Mansoor, led the workshop with participation from representatives of various district football associations.

The ultimate on-field ambition for Nepal is to qualify for a FIFA World Cup. Having off-field strategies to realise that dream is central to progression. FIFA officials Rufus and Mansoor commended ANFA for embracing the initiative as Nepal embraces a digital approach to governance. “FIFA Connect is a great step toward digitalising Nepalese football,” said Ramhari Dhakal, General Secretary of Chitwan District Football Association. “It’s encouraging to see districts getting involved and learning from the best in the business. This move is not just about improving efficiency, but about taking Nepalese football to the next level by embracing modern technology." ANFA President Pankaj Bikram Nembang initiated the workshop and believes that the FIFA Connect programme can help Nepali football take a considerable step forward. He emphasised that the adoption of new technology would align Nepal’s governance of the game with international standards and help to facilitate a more streamlined and cohesive tracking system. ANFA General Secretary Kiran Rai thanked FIFA for the workshop and echoed the importance of adopting and sustaining a centralised database for the Nepalese game. He thanked both Rufus and Mansoor for their expertise in delivering the necessary information that can help Nepal initiate a modern governance of the game.