Step 1: Registration

Clubs must first register through the programme, with 2022 being the first time clubs were able to apply digitally through the FIFA Professional Football Landscape.

Further details were made available via circular 1812.

Step 2: Identification of eligible clubs

If a club registers for the programme, it does not automatically mean that it is eligible to receive a share of the benefits. To reward the clubs for releasing players, the club with which the player was registered during the FIFA World Cup, as well as the clubs with which the player was registered during the qualification phase, are eligible. Only these clubs will be entitled to receive a share of the USD 209.

Step 3: How is each club’s share calculated

The distribution amount (a gross amount of USD 209 million for Qatar 2022™) is divided by the total number of days played by all the players at Qatar 2022 (around 19,080 days) which results in an equal amount per player per day of USD 10,950 (USD 209m divided by 19,080 days) subject to any taxes and deductions.

This amount is then multiplied by the number of days each player is at the final competition of the World Cup (starting from the release of players for the tournament and ending on the day following the last match of his representative team), to arrive at the total per player per day. It is important to note that it is not relevant whether the player actually played any minutes in any game, meaning that all the players from the same representative team will have the same total per player per day, independently of how many minutes were played.