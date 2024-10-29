Gianni Infantino praises Hyundai Motor Group’s ‘huge contribution’ to world football

FIFA President spoke to representatives at Hyundai Motor Group’s head office in Seoul, Korea Republic

Hyundai has enjoyed fruitful collaboration with FIFA since 1999

Meeting also takes place with Ulsan HD officials in advance of FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has highlighted the importance of Hyundai Motor Group’s (HMG) contribution to world football on a trip to the multinational automotive manufacturer’s headquarters in Seoul, Korea Republic.

HMG, with its affiliate companies Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), Kia and Genesis, is currently the world's third-largest car manufacturer. The global conglomerate has collaborated with FIFA for 25 years and continues to play a pivotal role in ensuring efficient and sustainable transportation operations across worldwide FIFA events and competitions. It is also one of the most established automotive sponsors in the game, boasting an international portfolio that includes FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ participants Atlético de Madrid and the CONMEBOL Libertadores, as well as FIFA.

“I was very happy to meet Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair, Euisun Chung, HMG President and Corporate Planning Officer, Karl Kim, and Hyundai Motor Company Senior Vice President and CMO, Sungwon Jee, in Seoul,” the FIFA President said.

“FIFA and the Hyundai Motor Group have been long-standing partners with a shared commitment to making football truly global. This meeting was a great opportunity to reflect on our past successes while talking about future projects and I also passed my best regards to everyone who has worked hard to ensure a smooth collaboration over the years.”

HMG first aligned with FIFA in 1999, signing an agreement to sponsor 13 FIFA competitions, including the 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan™. Since then, the partnership package has encompassed comprehensive rights for all FIFA competitions, including the FIFA Women's World Cup™, FIFA U-20 World Cup™ and FIFA U-17 World Cup™ tournaments, FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™, FIFA World Cup™, FIFA Futsal World Cup™ and the FIFA World Cup™.

For FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, HMG joined FIFA in striving for a sustainable tournament by providing 616 official vehicles for the finals, including 446 passenger vehicles and 170 commercial vehicles to transport representatives from FIFA Member Associations, VIPs and event officials. Half of those passenger cars and a proportion of the commercial vehicles were eco-friendly models.

On 25 May 2023, HMG affiliates HMC and Kia renewed their partnerships as FIFA’s official mobility partners through to 2030, welcoming HMG subsidiaries Boston Dynamics and Supernal into the fold. The deal covers several prestigious FIFA competitions, including the newly expanded FIFA World Cup 26™ in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The FIFA President began his visit to the country on Monday, 28 October when he visited the headquarters of the Korean Football Association (KFA). He also met Kim Kwang Guk, the CEO of K League champions Ulsan HD who will take part in the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup 2025, to be staged in 12 cities across the US from 15 June to 13 July 2025.

“I was very pleased to meet Ulsan HD CEO, Kim Kwang Guk, and learn about his excitement as the 32 best clubs from around the globe will assemble to compete at the brand-new FIFA Club World Cup in the 🇺🇸 United States next year,” Mr Infantino said.

“This global, inclusive tournament - representative of hope and opportunity - will herald a new era in club football, kicking off on 15 June 2025 and crowning the only official FIFA Club World champion on 13 July 2025. We are going to #TakeItToTheWorld.