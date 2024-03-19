How the 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores draw shapes the race for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

Three of the six spots for South American clubs still available
29 of 32 teams in group stage can qualify as champions
21 clubs still in hunt via ranking pathway
South American teams with ambitions of claiming one of the three remaining spots at the inaugural Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™ (FIFA Club World Cup 2025™) now know their first steps to the tournament after the group stage draw for the 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores was made in Asunción, Paraguay. The group stage kicks off in early April with 32 clubs. The final will be played in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 30 November.
Will the champions qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?
Yes. The team that lifts the trophy in the Argentinian capital will become the fourth South American champion to join the 32-team party set for the USA next year, leaving two slots still open.
BUT…
That will only happen if the champions are NOT one of the Brazilian trio of Palmeiras, Flamengo, and Fluminense, who have claimed South American club football’s biggest prize in each of the last three years respectively.
What happens if Palmeiras, Flamengo, or Fluminense win again?
Three places will be available to the 21 clubs still in the running to qualify for the tournament via the ranking pathway.
The CONMEBOL qualifying race at a glance
CONMEBOL: 6 places at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Already qualified: 3 clubs Palmeiras (BRA), Flamengo (BRA), Fluminense (BRA) (all as continental champions).
Can still qualify as 2024 champions: 29 clubs Atlético Mineiro (BRA), River Plate (ARG), Club Nacional de Football (URU), CSD Independiente del Valle (ECU), Barcelona SC (ECU), Club Cerro Porteño (PAR), Estudiantes (ARG), Club Libertad (PAR), Club The Strongest (BOL), São Paulo (BRA), Club Bolívar (BOL), CA Talleres (ARG), Deportivo Táchira FC (VEN), CSD Colo-Colo (CHI), Club Alianza Lima (PER), LDU Quito (ECU), CA Peñarol (URU), Junior (COL), Caracas FC (VEN), Liverpool FC Montevideo (URU), Club Universitario de Deportes (PER), Grêmio FBPA (BRA), San Lorenzo de Almagro (ARG), Club Atlético Rosario Central (ARG), Millonarios FC (COL), Huachipato FC (CHI), CD Cobresal (PAR), Club Deportivo Palestino (CHI), Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas (BRA). Can still qualify via Ranking: 2 spots*: 21 clubs Boca Juniors (ARG), River Plate (ARG), Olimpia (PAR), Club Nacional de Football (URU), CSD Independiente del Valle (ECU), Barcelona SC (ECU), Club Cerro Porteño (PAR), Estudiantes (ARG), Club Libertad (PAR), The Strongest (BOL), Club Bolívar (BOL), Talleres (ARG), Deportivo Táchira FC (VEN), Colo-Colo (CHI), Club Alianza Lima (PER), LDU Quito (ECU), CA Peñarol (URU), Junior (COL), Caracas FC (VEN), Liverpool FC Montevideo (URU), Club Universitario de Deportes (PER). *3 spots will be available via the ranking pathway if Palmeiras, Flamengo, or Fluminense win the 2024 Libertadores. Currently in position to qualify via rankings: Boca Juniors (71 pts), River Plate (67), Olimpia (57)
Qualifying via Ranking breakdown
• No Brazilian team can qualify via the ranking pathway as a maximum of two clubs per country is allowed unless there are multiple continental champions from the same country. Another Brazilian team would qualify if they end the 2024 competition as champions. • Maximum of 49 points available (after the three points awarded for reaching the group stage), including 21 group stage Ranking points = 18 points from group stage games (3 points x 6 wins) + another three for reaching the Round of 16 • Teams with 8 points or more: can qualify via Ranking IF Palmeiras, Flamengo or Fluminense win the 2024 Libertadores. This would open up 3 qualifying spots via ranking, and they would be able to overtake Olimpia. • Teams with 18 points or more: can overtake River Plate, who are active in this year’s competition, for the guaranteed second qualifying spot • Teams with 22 points or more: can also overtake Boca Juniors, who are not playing in the 2024 Libertadores • A total of 19 group stage teams can qualify via Ranking: River Plate (67 pts), Nacional (43), Independiente del Valle (41), Barcelona (40), Cerro Porteño (40), Estudiantes (30), Libertad (30), The Strongest (30), Bolívar (27), Talleres (27), Deportivo Táchira (25), Colo-Colo (22), Alianza Lima (14), LDU Quito (14), Peñarol (13), Junior (13), Caracas (12), Liverpool (10), Universitario (10).