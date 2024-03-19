How the 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores draw shapes the race for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

Three of the six spots for South American clubs still available

29 of 32 teams in group stage can qualify as champions

21 clubs still in hunt via ranking pathway

South American teams with ambitions of claiming one of the three remaining spots at the inaugural Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™ (FIFA Club World Cup 2025™) now know their first steps to the tournament after the group stage draw for the 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores was made in Asunción, Paraguay. The group stage kicks off in early April with 32 clubs. The final will be played in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 30 November.

Will the champions qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

Yes. The team that lifts the trophy in the Argentinian capital will become the fourth South American champion to join the 32-team party set for the USA next year, leaving two slots still open.

BUT…

That will only happen if the champions are NOT one of the Brazilian trio of Palmeiras, Flamengo, and Fluminense, who have claimed South American club football’s biggest prize in each of the last three years respectively.

What happens if Palmeiras, Flamengo, or Fluminense win again?

Three places will be available to the 21 clubs still in the running to qualify for the tournament via the ranking pathway.

The CONMEBOL qualifying race at a glance

CONMEBOL: 6 places at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Already qualified: 3 clubs Palmeiras (BRA), Flamengo (BRA), Fluminense (BRA) (all as continental champions).

Can still qualify as 2024 champions: 29 clubs Atlético Mineiro (BRA), River Plate (ARG), Club Nacional de Football (URU), CSD Independiente del Valle (ECU), Barcelona SC (ECU), Club Cerro Porteño (PAR), Estudiantes (ARG), Club Libertad (PAR), Club The Strongest (BOL), São Paulo (BRA), Club Bolívar (BOL), CA Talleres (ARG), Deportivo Táchira FC (VEN), CSD Colo-Colo (CHI), Club Alianza Lima (PER), LDU Quito (ECU), CA Peñarol (URU), Junior (COL), Caracas FC (VEN), Liverpool FC Montevideo (URU), Club Universitario de Deportes (PER), Grêmio FBPA (BRA), San Lorenzo de Almagro (ARG), Club Atlético Rosario Central (ARG), Millonarios FC (COL), Huachipato FC (CHI), CD Cobresal (PAR), Club Deportivo Palestino (CHI), Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas (BRA). Can still qualify via Ranking: 2 spots*: 21 clubs Boca Juniors (ARG), River Plate (ARG), Olimpia (PAR), Club Nacional de Football (URU), CSD Independiente del Valle (ECU), Barcelona SC (ECU), Club Cerro Porteño (PAR), Estudiantes (ARG), Club Libertad (PAR), The Strongest (BOL), Club Bolívar (BOL), Talleres (ARG), Deportivo Táchira FC (VEN), Colo-Colo (CHI), Club Alianza Lima (PER), LDU Quito (ECU), CA Peñarol (URU), Junior (COL), Caracas FC (VEN), Liverpool FC Montevideo (URU), Club Universitario de Deportes (PER). *3 spots will be available via the ranking pathway if Palmeiras, Flamengo, or Fluminense win the 2024 Libertadores. Currently in position to qualify via rankings: Boca Juniors (71 pts), River Plate (67), Olimpia (57)

Qualifying via Ranking breakdown