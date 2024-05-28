FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ match schedule confirmed

Host nation Uzbekistan kick off their campaign against Netherlands on opening day, 14 September

Tashkent, Andijan and Bukhara to host matches

Final to be held in Tashkent on 6 October

Following the Draw for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ on Sunday, 26 May, the tournament’s match schedule has been released.

Click here to access the match schedule. Note that the kick-off times will be confirmed at a later date.

The tournament will begin on Saturday, 14 September and the champions will be crowned in the showpiece final 22 days later, on Sunday, 6 October. As the host nation, Uzbekistan were automatically drawn in Group A. They will be in action against the Netherlands on a historic opening day – the 24-team tournament will be the first ever FIFA competition to be staged in Central Asia.

Paraguay will face Costa Rica in another Group A fixture on the opening day, which will also feature both Group B curtain-raisers, while holders Portugal will get their title defence under way against Panama in Tashkent on 16 September.

The tournament will take place across three Host Cities: Tashkent, Andijan and Bukhara.

Fans interested in attending the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™ can register to receive ticketing updates here.

FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024 draw results